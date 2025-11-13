Fuel Crush the Rush in Overtime, 5-4

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night in the first of three games against them this week. After going down 4-1, the Fuel scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Rush.

1ST PERIOD

Matt Hubbarde opened the scoring at 5:43 to put the Rush up 1-0. At 12:02, Chaz Smedsrud made it 2-0.

The Fuel got on the board at 15:06 with a goal from Owen Robinson. Chris Cameron and Kevin Lombardi claimed the assists on that goal.

Rapid City answered back with a goal by Ryan Chyzowski to make it 3-1 at 17:54.

Time expired soon after, with the Fuel down 3-1 while outshooting the Rush, 14-9.

2ND PERIOD

Owen Flores replaced Mitchell Weeks in net at the start of the second period.

Things got chippy between both teams early in the second period, but there were no penalties called. At 13:57, Rush captain Ryan Wagner scored for Rapid City to make it 4-1.

Sahil Panwar scored for the Fuel at 14:26 with the help of Matt Petgrave and Lee Lapid. This brought the score to 4-2, Rush.

Kevin Lombardi tacked on another one for the Fuel at 16:31 to make it 4-3. Will Ennis and Jesse Tucker had the assists on that goal. This extended Lombardi's point streak to six games.

Indy's 17 shots in the second period brought their total to 31, while the Rush only recorded 14 through two periods.

3RD PERIOD

The first penalty of the game came at 2:33 when Rapid City's Seth Fyten took a minor penalty for hooking.

Sahil Panwar capitalized on the power play at 4:03 with his second goal of the night to tie the game 4-4. Harrison Israels and Nick Grima earned the assists.

Indy's Michael Marchesan took a holding penalty at 13:56, giving the Rush their first power play of the game, but the Fuel killed it off.

With three seconds to go in the third, it appeared the Fuel scored; however, it was called a no-goal, and the game headed to overtime.

In regulation, the Fuel outshot the Rush, 37-18.

OVERTIME

At 1:02, with the first shot of overtime, Lee Lapid scored to give the Fuel the 5-4 win over the Rush.

The Fuel recorded 38 shots on goal, which is the most for them in a single game this season. They will face Rapid City two more times on Friday and Saturday.







