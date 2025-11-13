Nailers News & Notes - November 13, 2025

The first trip to Greensboro, North Carolina in over 20 years was a successful one for the Wheeling Nailers, who won all three of their games against the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles last week. Wheeling is now riding a six-game winning streak, which has run its overall record to 7-1-0, as the schedule prepares to heat up. The upcoming slate features four games in five days against two of the other early top dogs in the North Division - the Maine Mariners and the Reading Royals.

A WEEKEND OF APPRECIATION

For the second year in a row, the Wheeling Nailers will get to honor and thank a pair of deserving groups during the same weekend of home games. Friday is the annual Military Appreciation Night game, in addition to the first Frosty Friday of the season. Saturday is the annual First Responders Night game, which will feature the battle of Guns vs. Hoses following the ECHL match. Both Nailers games will begin at 7:10, and the opponent for both will be the Maine Mariners in their lone visit to Wheeling this season.

MAKING MORE HISTORY

Wheeling has had professional hockey for 34 seasons, so one would think a lot of team records would be safe. However, the last few seasons have proven that wrong, and the 2025-26 team has already begun its quest to rewrite the record book. The Nailers edged Greensboro 2-1 on Saturday to earn their sixth straight victory and improve to 7-1-0 on the season. This is the best eight-game start in team history both in terms of wins (7) and points (14), and the winning streak is already one shy of matching the fifth longest in team history. One bizarre note from the hot start is that there has yet to be a game in which a player has scored multiple goals. So far, only the 2000-01 season waited longer for its first multi-goal performance by an individual, which took place in game 12.

STARS IN THE CREASE

One of the many reasons why the Nailers have had so much success in the early part of the season has been the performance of their goaltenders. Maxim Pavlenko, Jake Smith, and Jaxon Castor have each backstopped two victories during the current winning streak, and Smith will look to keep that rolling along with Logan Neaton this weekend. Wheeling netminders have been named in the Expand Energy Three Stars of the Game in four straight matches, and each of the last five games has seen a .923 save percentage or better for the man with the mask on his head and on the front of his uniform. Smith stopped 58 of the 62 shots (plus all five shootout attempts) sent his way last weekend in Greensboro to earn the wins in his first two ECHL starts after nine seasons in Europe.

BATTLING FOR THE TOP

First place in the North Division will be on the line on Friday and Saturday at WesBanco Arena, as the Nailers (7-1-0, 14) welcome the Maine Mariners (7-1-2, 16) for a two-game series. The two clubs split a two-game set in Portland in October, as Maine gave Wheeling its lone setback, 7-3 in the opener, then the Nailers exacted their revenge 5-4 in overtime the following afternoon. The Mariners come to town on a four-game winning streak and an eight-game points streak, after blasting Worcester off of the tracks in a three-game sweep with a combined score of 16-3 last weekend. Maine ranks second in the ECHL in both goals for (4.10) and goals against (2.10). Goaltender Luke Cavallin leads the ECHL with six wins, while former Nailer Brooklyn Kalmikov is tied for the league lead in scoring with 16 points, and is coming off of earning ECHL Player of the Week honors.

WON'T BE STRANGERS FOR LONG

Fans in Wheeling might get to know the Reading Royals almost as well as the Nailers this season, as the two long-time rivals will go head-to-head 15 times. The first four of those tilts will take place in a seven-day stretch, starting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. Wheeling has gone 16-4-0 against Reading over the course of the last two seasons, but the Royals are off to a 6-2-1 start to place third in the North Division. The penalty kill has been an early strength for the Royals, who have gone 30-for-32 to rank second in the ECHL. One of the keys to a good penalty kill is goaltending, and Reading has gotten that from Keith Petruzzelli (1.77 GAA, .946 Sv%) and Vinnie Purpura (0.49 GAA, .983 Sv%). Newcomers Massimo Rizzo (8 assists, 10 points) and Carson Golder (5 goals, 9 points) are the top scorers for the Royals, who have also gotten significant contributions from a trio of former Nailers - Alec Butcher (2018-20), Jordan Frasca (2022-24), and Brandon Saigeon (2021-22).

Tickets for This Weekend:

Nov. 14 - Military Appreciation Night

Nov. 15 - First Responders Night

Other Upcoming Promotions:

Nov. 29 - Bluey Night

Dec. 6 - Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow







