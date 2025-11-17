Jake Smith Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Jake Smith has been selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of November 10-16.

Smith, 30, has had a fantastic start to his time with the Nailers. He has won each of his first four starts, while stopping 106 of the 112 shots he's faced for a 1.46 goals against average and a .946 save percentage. Jake is the first Wheeling netminder since Bailey Brkin in 2022-23 to win each of his first four games with the club.

While this is the Oakville, Ontario native's first season in the ECHL, it is his tenth season as a professional goaltender. Smith played his first nine pro seasons in Europe, as he posted an 87-85 record in 184 games. In addition to his league play, Jake has skated internationally for Team Italy, and this past summer, he won a Silver Medal at the Ice Hockey World Championship (Division I-A). He was also a member of Team Italy during qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Last week, Smith backstopped a pair of victories, as the Nailers swept a two-game set from the Maine Mariners to leapfrog Maine into first place in the North Division. On Friday night, Jake made 26 saves on 27 shots, and was 61 seconds away from earning his first shutout with Wheeling. On Saturday night, Smith turned aside 22 of the 23 shots he faced. The final scores of the two games were 5-1 and 4-1.

This is the 33rd time that a Wheeling netminder has been selected as ECHL Goaltender of the Week. Wheeling has had at least one goaltender earn the honor in three consecutive seasons and in four of the last five seasons.

Jake Smith and the Nailers will continue their stretch of games against the Reading Royals on Tuesday morning at 10:30 in Reading. The two clubs will then collide in Wheeling on Friday at 6:30.







