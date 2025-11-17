Wheeling's Smith Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Wheeling Nailers goaltender Jake Smith

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jake Smith of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 10-16.

Smith went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960 in two appearances against Maine last week.

The 30-year-old stopped 26 shots in a 5-1 win on Friday and made 22 saves in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Smith is 4-0-0 in four appearances this season and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a .946 save percentage and fifth with a 1.46 goals-against average.

Smith spent his first nine professional seasons in Europe with five teams in Italy and Denmark. He won a Silver Medal with Team Italy at the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship (Division I-A) and was a member of Team Italy in 2022 during Olympic Qualification

Prior to turning pro, Smith appeared in 170 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Brampton and North Bay going 90-51-23 with nine shutouts, a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

