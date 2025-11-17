Stingrays Weekly Report - November 17

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Kyler Kupka along the bench

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Kyler Kupka along the bench(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays went 2-0-0-0 this past week to extend their win streak to five games after a 1-0 shutout victory on Friday night against the Atlanta Gladiators and a 5-3 win on Saturday over the Orlando Solar Bears. The Stingrays have started the season perfect at home through five games and sit in first place in the South Division, two points clear of Atlanta.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 9-3-0-0 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 14 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 1-0 W

Mitch Gibson stopped all 33 shots he saw on Friday night while Kyler Kupka got the only goal midway through the 2nd period as South Carolina beat Atlanta, 1-0. Gibson saved 17 shots alone in the 3rd period to secure his fourth shutout in his ECHL career.

Saturday, November 15 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 5-3 W

South Carolina scored four unanswered goals, including two from Kyler Kupka, to defeat the Orlando Solar Bears, 5-3, on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Kupka finished the night with three points (2g, 1a) while Jalen Luypen added another three points (1g, 2a) in the victory.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (7)

Assists: Simon Pinard (8)

Points: Simon Pinard (13)

Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Scott Docherty (22)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (3)

Wins: Mitch Gibson (5)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.18)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.961)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 19 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 p.m. EDT

Friday, November 21 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, November 23 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3:10 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Here's Gibby!: After being named ECHL Goaltender of the Week last Monday, South Carolina Stingrays netminder Mitch Gibson turned in a 33-save performance to shutout the Atlanta Gladiators, 1-0, on Friday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum. Gibson has a 1.18 goals-against average, which is tied for the lowest in the ECHL. His .961 save percentage is the best in the league.

Kyler's Killing It: Forward Kyler Kupka was instrumental in both Stingrays victories this past week. The Camrose, Alberta native scored three times across the two games, including the lone goal in the 1-0 victory on Friday. On Saturday, he followed it up with two goals on the power play, propelling the Stingrays to a 5-3 win over Orlando.

On the Road Again: After sweeping the three-game homestand, the Stingrays hit the road for their second four-game road trip of the year. South Carolina prepares for its first meetings this season with the Florida Everblades on Wednesday and Friday night before seeing Atlanta for two games starting next Sunday. The Stingrays are 4-3-0-0 on the road this year.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.