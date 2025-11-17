Thunder Weekly, November 17, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a three-game series last week with rival, Kansas City. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 12

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-1 L

Friday, November 14

Wichita at Kansas City, 6-3 W

Saturday, November 15

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 21

Wichita at Toledo, 6:15 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, November 22

Wichita at Toledo, 6:15 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Sunday, November 23

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 4:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

WICHITA

HOME: 2-3-1-1

AWAY: 2-3-1-0

OVERALL: 4-6-2-1

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 11 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Beck, Stinil, 5

Assists: Bates, Beck, 7

Points: Beck, 12

+/-: Bar, Kneen, Vanroboys, +2

PIM: Vanroboys, 14

SKID SNAPPED - Wichita played a three-game series last week against longtime rival, Kansas City. The Mavericks took two out of the three, winning on Wednesday morning and Saturday night. The Thunder snapped a three-game road losing skid on Saturday with a 6-3 victory at Cable Dahmer Arena.

FOUR - Lucas Vanroboys returned to Wichita last week and made an impact. He has points in his last four games, collecting seven over that span (3g, 4a). He had an assist on Friday and then followed that up with a goal and an assist on Saturday. Vanroboys has eight points (3g, 5a) in 10 games so far this season.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates had a season-high three helpers on Friday night. He is closing in on 200 ECHL assists, currently with 183.

SUN DEVIL - Noah Beck has points in three straight games (2g, 3a) and leads the team with 12. Beck is tied for third in points by a rookie and second among defensemen. The Arizona Sun Devils product is also first in shots for a blueliner with 37.

FIRSTS - Declan Smith had a three-point night on Friday. He had his first multi-point and multi-goal game of the year. It was the second time in his career he netted two goals and three points in a game.

SHOTS - Wichita is averaging 33.38 shots per game, which is sixth in the league. The Thunder held the Mavericks to a season low four shots in the second period on Saturday.

ROAD TRIPPIN' - The Thunder are in the middle of their longest road trip to date of the season. Wichita plays three games against the Central Division and then one more road contest on November 28 before returning home on November 29, which is a total of six games away from home.

SPECIAL - Wichita had its first two goal game on the power play on Friday night. The Thunder went 3-for-10 on Friday and Saturday in Kansas City. Overall, Wichita is 10-for-53, good for 18.9%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kyle Crnkovic has assists in back-to-back games...Matt Davis leads the league in minutes played (539) and saves (287)...Wichita is second to last in the league in average penalty minutes per game (8.54)...Wichita is 3-1-1-1 when leading after one...3-1-0-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-1-1-1 when scoring first...

