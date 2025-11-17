Oil Drops: Weekly Report November 17 - Oilers Aim to Extend Longest Winning Streak of Decade in First Meetings with Utah this Season

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







OVERALL RECORD: 7-4-0-0 (14 points, .636; Fourth in Mountain Division, First in Win Percentage)

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

FAST FACTS

. Josh Nelson leads the ECHL in shooting percentage (5/13, 38.5%)

. Adam McMaster is on a five-game point streak (4g, 2a)

. Jeremie Biakabutuka is on a six-game point streak (1g,7a)

. Drew Elliot ranks third in rookie shooting percentage (5/17, 29.4%)

. Ryan Lautenbach is on a five-game point streak (2g, 4a)

. Drew Elliott has three goals in his last two games

. Cade McNelly is tied for most major penalties among defensemen with four

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are tied for the lead league with 10 major penalties this season

. Tulsa is on a six-game win streak

. The Oilers are 7-0-0-0 when scoring three or more goals

. Tulsa is 6-1-0-0 when scoring first

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal

. Tulsa is 2-0-0-0 when scoring a short-handed goal

. The Oilers have scored 75.76 percent of their goals in periods one and two.

. Tulsa is 6-3-0-0 when being out shot by its opponent

. The Oilers have outscored teams 15-7 in the first period

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, Nov. 21 vs Utah Grizzlies- BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs Utah Grizzlies- BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS (Active)

POINTS: Josh Nelson - 9

GOALS: Adam McMaster - 6

ASSISTS: Jeremie Biakabutuka - 7

PLUS/MINUS: Mike McKee- +8

PIM: Matt Henry - 30

PP GOALS: Easton Armstrong, Coulson Pitre - 1

SH GOALS: Josh Nelson - 2

GW GOALS: Adam McMaster, Drew Elliott - 2

SHOTS: Jermie Biakabutuka - 31

WINS: Vyacheslav Buteyets - 4

GAA: Christian Propp - 2.07 (With Greensboro)

SAVE %: Christian Propp - .931 (With Greensboro)

SAVES: Vyacheslav Buteyets - 231







ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.