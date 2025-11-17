Oil Drops: Weekly Report November 17 - Oilers Aim to Extend Longest Winning Streak of Decade in First Meetings with Utah this Season
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
OVERALL RECORD: 7-4-0-0 (14 points, .636; Fourth in Mountain Division, First in Win Percentage)
LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0
FAST FACTS
. Josh Nelson leads the ECHL in shooting percentage (5/13, 38.5%)
. Adam McMaster is on a five-game point streak (4g, 2a)
. Jeremie Biakabutuka is on a six-game point streak (1g,7a)
. Drew Elliot ranks third in rookie shooting percentage (5/17, 29.4%)
. Ryan Lautenbach is on a five-game point streak (2g, 4a)
. Drew Elliott has three goals in his last two games
. Cade McNelly is tied for most major penalties among defensemen with four
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are tied for the lead league with 10 major penalties this season
. Tulsa is on a six-game win streak
. The Oilers are 7-0-0-0 when scoring three or more goals
. Tulsa is 6-1-0-0 when scoring first
. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal
. Tulsa is 2-0-0-0 when scoring a short-handed goal
. The Oilers have scored 75.76 percent of their goals in periods one and two.
. Tulsa is 6-3-0-0 when being out shot by its opponent
. The Oilers have outscored teams 15-7 in the first period
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Friday, Nov. 21 vs Utah Grizzlies- BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22 vs Utah Grizzlies- BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS (Active)
POINTS: Josh Nelson - 9
GOALS: Adam McMaster - 6
ASSISTS: Jeremie Biakabutuka - 7
PLUS/MINUS: Mike McKee- +8
PIM: Matt Henry - 30
PP GOALS: Easton Armstrong, Coulson Pitre - 1
SH GOALS: Josh Nelson - 2
GW GOALS: Adam McMaster, Drew Elliott - 2
SHOTS: Jermie Biakabutuka - 31
WINS: Vyacheslav Buteyets - 4
GAA: Christian Propp - 2.07 (With Greensboro)
SAVE %: Christian Propp - .931 (With Greensboro)
SAVES: Vyacheslav Buteyets - 231
