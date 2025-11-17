Lions Attempt Late Comeback But Fall Short

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







WORCESTER - The Trois-Rivières Lions were defeated 6-4 by the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders).

As was the case in last Sunday's game against the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers), the Lions showed a lack of discipline in the first period, taking 8 penalty minutes. The home team took full advantage, scoring twice on special teams to head to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, the Railers extended their lead with a goal from Drew Callin. Cédric Desruisseaux cut the deficit shortly after, but Worcester scored two more goals before the end of the frame to go up 5-1.

Ron Choules' squad attempted a comeback in the third period, as Tommy Cormier, Morgan Adams-Moisan, and Mark Estapa scored three goals in under four minutes. The only issue was that the Railers responded-right after Adams-Moisan's goal-with an empty-net marker.

The stage is now set for the second matchup between the two teams, which will take place tomorrow at 6:05 p.m., once again in Worcester.







ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.