Lions Attempt Late Comeback But Fall Short
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
WORCESTER - The Trois-Rivières Lions were defeated 6-4 by the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders).
As was the case in last Sunday's game against the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers), the Lions showed a lack of discipline in the first period, taking 8 penalty minutes. The home team took full advantage, scoring twice on special teams to head to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.
In the second period, the Railers extended their lead with a goal from Drew Callin. Cédric Desruisseaux cut the deficit shortly after, but Worcester scored two more goals before the end of the frame to go up 5-1.
Ron Choules' squad attempted a comeback in the third period, as Tommy Cormier, Morgan Adams-Moisan, and Mark Estapa scored three goals in under four minutes. The only issue was that the Railers responded-right after Adams-Moisan's goal-with an empty-net marker.
The stage is now set for the second matchup between the two teams, which will take place tomorrow at 6:05 p.m., once again in Worcester.
