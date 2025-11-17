Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 18th - Game 13/72
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (8-2-2-0, 18 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game series against the Wheeling Nailers (9-2-0-0, 18 pts) on Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m.
The series continues in Reading on Friday, November 21st, at WesBanco Arena at 6:30 p.m. The home-and-home and four-game set concludes back in Reading on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
During the November 22nd home game, fans can enjoy a Lilo & Stitch promotional game with a Post-Game Skate with Royals players. Fans must bring their own skates and drop them off at the information desk in sec 101 prior to the game.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 13 of the regular season having earned a point in four-straight games (3-0-1) and 10 of their 12 games with a record of 8-2-2-0 for 18 points. Before defeating Wheeling on Sunday, November 16th, 3-2, Reading split their home-and-home series with Adirondack, taking three of a possible four points overall with a 4-3 overtime loss on Friday, November 14th at Adirondack before downing the Thunder 7-3 at home on Saturday, November 15th. The Royals have won each of their last three home games, and have earned a point in all four home games overall (3-0-1).
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (6) and points (11) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (10).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Nailers:
Wheeling has opened their regular season 9-2-0-0 for 18 points and had their eight-game win streak, which dated back to Oct. 26th, snapped by the Royals in the four-game set opener. Prior to the loss to the Royals, the Nailers swept the Maine Mariners in Friday (5-1 W) and Saturday (4-1 W) games at WesBanco Arena.
ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (9-2-0), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th. On the ice, the Nailers are led by Captain and forward Matthew Quercia in assists (8) and points (12) while Mike Posma leads the Nailers in goals (5).
- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025
- Thunder Weekly, November 17, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 17 - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 18th - Game 13/72 - Reading Royals
- Komets Return Home in First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Matt Davis Returns from San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Attempt Late Comeback But Fall Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Shut out in Worcester - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Guns N' Hoses: Railers Host Annual First Responders Night Presented by Bay State Bank - Worcester Railers HC
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wheeling's Smith Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Jake Smith Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Oil Drops: Weekly Report November 17 - Oilers Aim to Extend Longest Winning Streak of Decade in First Meetings with Utah this Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Lopina Signs PTO with Rockford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Weekly: Two Week Road Trip Ahead - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hits Road, Wicked Wings & Teddy Toss Coming Soon - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 17, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 18th - Game 13/72
- Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Orlando in Exchange for Ethan Smagaj
- Willets' Goal in Final Minute, Purpura 28 Saves Lifts Royals Past Nailers, 3-2
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 16th - Game 12/72
- Butcher, Golder Record Gordie Howe Hat-Tricks, Royals Thump Thunder, 7-3