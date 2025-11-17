Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 18th - Game 13/72

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (8-2-2-0, 18 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game series against the Wheeling Nailers (9-2-0-0, 18 pts) on Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m.

The series continues in Reading on Friday, November 21st, at WesBanco Arena at 6:30 p.m. The home-and-home and four-game set concludes back in Reading on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

During the November 22nd home game, fans can enjoy a Lilo & Stitch promotional game with a Post-Game Skate with Royals players. Fans must bring their own skates and drop them off at the information desk in sec 101 prior to the game.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 13 of the regular season having earned a point in four-straight games (3-0-1) and 10 of their 12 games with a record of 8-2-2-0 for 18 points. Before defeating Wheeling on Sunday, November 16th, 3-2, Reading split their home-and-home series with Adirondack, taking three of a possible four points overall with a 4-3 overtime loss on Friday, November 14th at Adirondack before downing the Thunder 7-3 at home on Saturday, November 15th. The Royals have won each of their last three home games, and have earned a point in all four home games overall (3-0-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (6) and points (11) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (10).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season 9-2-0-0 for 18 points and had their eight-game win streak, which dated back to Oct. 26th, snapped by the Royals in the four-game set opener. Prior to the loss to the Royals, the Nailers swept the Maine Mariners in Friday (5-1 W) and Saturday (4-1 W) games at WesBanco Arena.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (9-2-0), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th. On the ice, the Nailers are led by Captain and forward Matthew Quercia in assists (8) and points (12) while Mike Posma leads the Nailers in goals (5).

