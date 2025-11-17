Komets Return Home in First Place

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - After completing a season-long 11-game road trip, the Komets return to home ice in first place in the Central Division with a mark of 8-3-0. The team will open the home portion of its schedule this Friday against Bloomington, Saturday against Kalamazoo, and Sunday against Wichita. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 11/14 @ KAL 5-3 W

Sat. 11/15 @ TOL 2-1 L

About last week -

The Komets returned to Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo for the second time this season on Friday and skated away with a 5-3 victory.

In the first period, Brady Stonehouse netted the only goal of the stanza on a power play at 5:37, with assists from Jayden Grubbe and Kirill Tyutayayev, extending his assists streak to five games. The Komets limited the Wings to five shots in the period.

The Komets opened the scoring in the second period, as rookie defenseman Beau Akey floated a shot at the blueline that got past Kalamazoo's goaltender Luke Pavicich to make the game 2-0 at 2:41. The Wings answered quickly with a strike at 5:41 to cut the lead to one, but the Komets struck back with goals from Mathew Brown and an unassisted tally from Austin Magera to make it a 4-1 game. With both teams skating a man down, the Wings' Collin Soccoman popped a shot over the glove of Komet netminder Nathan Day at 17:15. With the clock winding down, veteran Jalen Smerck scored on a setup from James Stefan and Tyler Inamoto to make it a 5-2 Komet lead at 17:48. The Komets outshot the Wings 18-3 in the period.

In the third period, Soccoman struck again at 4:55 to pull the lead back down to two goals, but that was as close as the Wings got as the Komets' defense held on for the win. The Komets outshot the Wings 40-14.

The Komets skated for the first time at the Huntington Center in Toledo on Saturday. After a scoreless first period, the Walleye broke the seal as Jordan Ernst took a long pass from Brandon Hawkins and scored on a breakaway over the glove of Komets' goaltender Sam Jonsson at 6:43 for the only score of the second frame.

In the third period, Toledo grabbed another breakaway goal, this time from Chad Hillebrand at 1:02, to make the game 2-0. Komets' captain Alex Aleardi quickly answered with his fifth goal of the season, with assists coming from James Stefan and Jalen Smereck to cut the lead back to one. Despite the chances to score, the Komets were unable to solve Toledo netminder Nolan LaLonde down the stretch to fall to the Walleye 2-1.

Komet leaders-

Points: 10 - Groll

Goals: 6 - Stefan

Assists: 7 - Grubbe, Tyutyayev

Power Play Goals: 1 - Murray, Tyutyayev, Stefan, Groll, Aleardi, Brown, Stonehouse

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 4 - Stefan

Shots: 33 - Stefan

PIM: 10 - Aleardi

Plus/Minus: +9 - Krebs

Home Points:

Home Goals:

Home Assists:

Road Points: 10 - Groll

Road Goals: 6 - Stefan

Road Assists: 7 - Grubbe, Tyutyayev

Goaltenders

Appearances: Samuel Jonsson 6

Wins: Samuel Jonsson 5

Saves: 125, Samuel Jonsson

Goals against: 10 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .930 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 3 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - The Komets lead the Central Division with 39 goals scored. The team is 7-0 when scoring first. The Komets are outscoring their opponents 15-6 in the second period. The Komets also lead the league in shots against, allowing only 22.55 per game. Alex Aleardi's goal during Saturday's loss at Toledo was his 300th ECHL point. Anthony Petruzzelli is one game shy of 400 in his Komet career.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, November 21 - Opening Night! Be the first through the doors and score your magnet schedule for the 2025-26 season as the Komets take on Bloomington at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 -- Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys for the first time this season! The first 6,000 fan through the doors will receive Orange Light-Up Neon Wands to create an atmosphere you will not want to miss, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Sunday, November 23 -- Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their blackout jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop. Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







