Komets Enter Final Week of Road Trip

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets claimed four out of a possible six points in the three games at Florida last week. The team will play the final leg of their 11-game road trek next week, with games in Kalamazoo and Toledo, and will enter the week in first place in the Central Division with a 7-2-0 record. Tickets for the November 21, home opening game versus Bloomington are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed. 11/5 @ FLA 5-0 W

Fri. 11/7 @ FLA 5-2 L

Sat. 11/8 @ FLA 4-3 SOW

About last week -

In game one of a three-game series in South Florida, the Komets dropped the Everblades 5-0 for the team's fourth shutout of the season.

The two teams were deadlocked in a scoreless game until James Stefan knocked home his team-leading fifth goal past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson at 14:15 of the second period.

In the third period, the Komets netted four unanswered goals, with tallies from Tyler Inamoto, Reese Harsch, Alex Aleardi, and Stefan, as Samuel Jonsson recorded his third straight shutout, making 17 saves.

In the second game of the series, the Komets fell for just the second time this season.

After a penalty-filled first period, the Everblades broke the stalemate with an even-strength goal at 18:17, ending the Komets' shutout streak at 157:41, and giving the home team a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Despite killing off a two-man Florida power-play to start the second period, the Komets couldn't hold the Everblades as they netted their second goal at 3:35. With his team down 2-0, veteran forward Zach Jordan responded with his first goal of the season at 8:29 to make it a one-goal game after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Komets were unable to mount a successful comeback, as the Everblades netted three more goals, one on a power play and another short-handed. Matthew Brown scored a late goal at 16:55 to make the final score 5-2, and goaltender Nathan Day got saddled with his second loss of the season. The Komets were outshot 33-24, as both teams went 1 of 5 on the power-play.

The Komets finished their three-game series in Florida with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Everblades.

Josh Groll got the Komets going with his fourth goal of the season at 2:35 of the first period, with an assist from defenseman Beau Akey. Still, the Everblades quickly erased the Komets' early lead with a score at 3:32, snapping goaltender Samuel Jonsson's shutout streak at 184:34. Groll promptly gave the lead back to the Komets with his second of the match, with a helper from veteran Alex Aleardi, to make the game 2-1 after the first period.

In the second period, Aleradi picked up his fourth goal of the season at 10:06 to push the Komet lead to 3-1 heading into the second intermission.

The third period opened with a Florida goal at 5:01 to cut the Komet lead to one. Austin Magera was assessed a tripping penalty at 7:49, which led to the Everblades tying the game at 9:26.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game was decided in a shootout, as Jonsson stopped all three shooters he faced, leading to James Stefan netting the game-winning goal over the glove of Florida goaltender Cam Johnson to send the Komets home with two points. Jonsson finished the game with 20 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 4 games, Tyutyayev (5a)

Assists: 4 games, Tyutyayev (5a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 9 - Groll

Goals: 6 - Stefan

Assists: 6 - Grubbe

Power Play Goals: 1 - Murray, Tyutyayev, Stefan, Groll, Aleardi, Brown

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 3 - Stefan

Shots: 29 - Stefan

PIM: 10 - Aleardi

Plus/Minus: +9 - Krebs

Home Points:

Home Goals:

Home Assists:

Road Points: 9 - Groll

Road Goals: 6 - Stefan

Road Assists: 6 - Grubbe

Goaltenders

Appearances: Samuel Jonsson 5

Wins: Samuel Jonsson 5

Saves: 106, Samuel Jonsson

Goals against: 8 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .930 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 3 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - Samuel Jonsson's three straight shutouts tie the Komet record set by Kevin Reiter from January 11, 2008, to January 19, 2008. James Stefan scored three straight game-winning goals on October 29 at Iowa, October 31 at Iowa, and November 5 at Florida. Tyler Inamoto scored his first goal as a Komet in Wednesday's win at Florida. The Komets' team shutout streak was stopped at 157:41 during Friday's loss. The team record for shutout minutes by two goaltenders is 189:26, set by Kevin St. Pierre and Kevin Kurk from December 30, 2005, to January 8, 2005. Goaltender Samuel Jonsson's shutout streak ended at 184:34, just short of the Komet record of 198:26, set by Mike O'Neil in 1991. The Komets are 6-0 when scoring first.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, November 21 - Opening Night! Be the first through the doors and score your magnet schedule for the 2025-26 season as the Komets take on Bloomington at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 -- Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys for the first time this season! The first 6,000 fan through the doors will receive Orange Light-Up Neon Wands to create an atmosphere you will not want to miss, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets. Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer. Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Sunday, November 23 -- Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their blackout jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet Hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







