Komets' Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In the second game of the three-game series against Florida, the Komets fell for just the second time this season.
After a penalty-filled first period, the Everblades broke the stalemate with an even-strength goal at 18:17, ending the Komets' shutout streak at 157:41 and giving the home team a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Despite killing off a two-man Florida power-play to start the second period, the Komets couldn't hold the Everblades as they netted their second goal at 3:35. With his team down 2-0, veteran forward Zach Jordan responded with his first goal of the season at 8:29 to make it a one-goal game after forty minutes.
In the third period, the Komets were unable to mount a successful comeback as the Everblades netted three more goals, one on a power play and another short-handed. Mathew Brown scored a late goal at 16:55 to make the final score 5-2, and goaltender Nathan Day got saddled with his second loss of the season. The Komets were outshot 33-24 as both teams went 1 of 5 on the power-play.
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025
- Knight Monsters Net Trio of Power Play Goals in 5-3 Win Over Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Power Play Stings Rush, Rapid City Falls, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Score Four Against Americans For Fourth Straight Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Kyle Keyser Earns a 29 Save Shutout in the Grizzlies' 2-0 Victory at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets' Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss - Fort Wayne Komets
- Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0 - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Open Road Trip with 5-2 Victory in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Extinguish Komets 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Fall to Oilers 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Railers Lose Weekend-Opener 4-0 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Ignite, Beat Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Shut out Bison 5-0 in First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Five-Round Shootout Produces Five Straight Wins for Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Turned Away by Cyclones, 9-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Andreev's Hat Trick Propels Mariners into First Place - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Top Bison 5-0 - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Friday Night Contest in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Adirondack's Matt Salhany Scores in 4-1 Loss to Norfolk - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Loan of Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: November 7, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Komets on Swampee's Birthday - Florida Everblades
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Holds off Grizzlies on Thursday Night for 6-4 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 6-4 at Wichita on Thursday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.