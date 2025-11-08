Komets' Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss

In the second game of the three-game series against Florida, the Komets fell for just the second time this season.

After a penalty-filled first period, the Everblades broke the stalemate with an even-strength goal at 18:17, ending the Komets' shutout streak at 157:41 and giving the home team a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Despite killing off a two-man Florida power-play to start the second period, the Komets couldn't hold the Everblades as they netted their second goal at 3:35. With his team down 2-0, veteran forward Zach Jordan responded with his first goal of the season at 8:29 to make it a one-goal game after forty minutes.

In the third period, the Komets were unable to mount a successful comeback as the Everblades netted three more goals, one on a power play and another short-handed. Mathew Brown scored a late goal at 16:55 to make the final score 5-2, and goaltender Nathan Day got saddled with his second loss of the season. The Komets were outshot 33-24 as both teams went 1 of 5 on the power-play.







