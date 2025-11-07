Americans Open Two-Game Series in Tulsa

Published on November 7, 2025

Allen Americans center Mark Duarte

Allen Americans center Mark Duarte

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the first game of a two-game series tonight against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 PM at the BOK Center in Oklahoma. This is the first road game for the Americans since October 18th in Wichita.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, November 15th vs Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Wednesday Recap: The Americans beat the Wichita Thunder 6-4 on Wednesday morning in Allen. It was a back-and-forth affair for the first two periods that saw the game tied three times before the Americans pulled away in the third period. Mark Duarte, Danny Katic, and Michael Gildon were your goal scorers for the Americans. Lucas Vanroboys led the charge for Wichita with a pair of goals. Former Allen Americans forward Kyle Crnkovic scored for the second time this season against his former team adding a goal and two assists.

Point Streak Continues: The Americans extended their point streak to four games with Wednesday morning's win over Wichita. The Americans own a three-game win streak heading into Friday night's game in Tulsa.

Five-Pack for Marco: Marco Costantini started his fifth straight game on Wednesday morning stopping a season-high 45 shots on the way to a two-goal victory. He owns a record of 3-1-1 this season with a 0.935 save percentage.

Plenty of Offense from the Blueline: Defenseman Andre Anania chipped in four helpers on Wednesday morning in the Americans 6-4 win over Wichita. He is second overall on the team in scoring with six points (1 goal and 5 assists).

Back-to-Back Hat Tricks: Mark Duarte scored three goals on Wednesday morning making it two straight games that an Americans player had a hat trick. Forward Harrison Blaisdell had his first professional hat trick last Saturday night in the Americans 6-3 win over Rapid City.

Six Pack: The Americans have scored 12 goals in their last two games. Six on Saturday, and six on Wednesday, after scoring just 10 total over the previous five games.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-2-1

Home: 2-2-1

Away: 1-0

Last 10: 4-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Mark Duarte, Michael Gildon and Harrison Blaisdell

Assists: (2) Sam Sedley and two others

Points: (7) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) Andre Anania

PIM's (15) Thomas Caron

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 4-4-0

Home: 1-3-0

Away: 3-1-0

Last 10: 4-4-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (4) Easton Armstrong, Josh Nelson, and Adam McMaster

Assists: (4) Brodi Stuart and Jeremie Biakabutuka

Points: (7) Easton Armstrong

+/-: (+3) Mike McKee and three others

PIM's (30) Matthew Henry

