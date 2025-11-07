Canucks (AHL) Recall Loan of Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been recalled from loan by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Jonathan Lemieux, 24, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native who's currently 0-2-0-0 in two appearances with Kalmaazoo this season. The netminder also owns a 4.59 goals-against average (GAA) and an .820 save percentage (S%).

Last season, Lemieux recorded a 3.08 GAA, a .905 S% and added two shutouts in 40 appearances (14-19-4) for Kalamazoo. Lemieux also posted a 2.84 GAA with a .911 SV% in 39 games for the K-Wings in 2023-24.

The third-year pro spent 2022-23 at Concordia University (USports), posting a 16-4-0 record with a 1.98 GAA, a .933 S%, and three shutouts. His performance that season earned him selections to USports' First Team All-Star, All-Rookie team, Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2023-24.

Next up for the K-Wings is a home tilt at 7 p.m. EST Friday versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center for our annual Military Appreciation Night as we honor and celebrate those who serve.







