Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Savannah

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Florida Panthers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk to Savannah.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season playing in North America and earned a win in his Ghost Pirates debut on October 25, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

The rookie netminder has also appeared in two games for the Charlotte Checkers, posting a 0-1-0 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage.

The Ghost Pirates' next home game is Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m., for Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by Harris Lowry Manton. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







