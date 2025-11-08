Fuel Top Bison 5-0
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Fishers, Ind. - The penalty kill went four-for-five but Bloomington struggled to capitalize on chances as the Bison fell 5-0 to the Indy Fuel at the Fishers Event Center Friday.
After losing 4-2 to Bloomington Wednesday, Indy stifled the Bison early on Friday and went ahead 1-0 off a deflection goal nearly nine minutes into the first frame. The Fuel took a commanding 11-3 shot advantage into the intermission and came out with continued pressure in the second period.
An early hooking penalty called on Bloomington resulted in a 2-0 score just two minutes and 48 seconds into the middle frame. The Fuel powerplay marker was also deflected off a stick in the slot. Not too long after, a Bison neutral-zone pinch led to an Indy 2-on-1 and Indy increased its lead to three goals at 5:54. The Fuel's third goal matched Bloomington's total shots on goal at that point, but the Bison created quality chances following the tally. After extended offensive zone time, Kyle Jackson sent the puck wide of an empty cage for one of Bloomington's best looks of the evening. Indy added a fourth goal by end the of period, and upon each team's return to the ice, Bloomington made a goaltending change.
Callum Tung saved 19 of 23 shots faced through 40 minutes, and Hugo Ollas took over the Bison crease for a penalty-filled third period. Indy cashed in on another 2-on-1 in the first few minutes of the third period to go up 5-0 and found more opportunities while shorthanded shortly thereafter. Bloomington's top line of Eddie Matsushima, Chongmin Lee and Noah Kane pushed for offense near the 10-minute mark but would not be successful and a slew of penalties for both teams slowed pace down the stretch. Final shot totals favored the Fuel 33-14. Ollas saved nine shots out of 10 faced in relief.
The Fuel and Bison travel back to Illinois and will face off on Saturday at 7 p.m. for Teacher Appreciation Night at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Single-game tickets to all Bloomington Bison home games during the 2025-26 season are available for purchase today for as low as $20 a seat! Call 309-965-HERD or visit ticketmaster.com to secure your seat today.
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025
- Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0 - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Open Road Trip with 5-2 Victory in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Extinguish Komets 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Fall to Oilers 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Railers Lose Weekend-Opener 4-0 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Ignite, Beat Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Shut out Bison 5-0 in First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Five-Round Shootout Produces Five Straight Wins for Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Turned Away by Cyclones, 9-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Andreev's Hat Trick Propels Mariners into First Place - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Top Bison 5-0 - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Friday Night Contest in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Adirondack's Matt Salhany Scores in 4-1 Loss to Norfolk - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Loan of Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: November 7, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Komets on Swampee's Birthday - Florida Everblades
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Holds off Grizzlies on Thursday Night for 6-4 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 6-4 at Wichita on Thursday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.