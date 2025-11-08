Fuel Top Bison 5-0

Fishers, Ind. - The penalty kill went four-for-five but Bloomington struggled to capitalize on chances as the Bison fell 5-0 to the Indy Fuel at the Fishers Event Center Friday.

After losing 4-2 to Bloomington Wednesday, Indy stifled the Bison early on Friday and went ahead 1-0 off a deflection goal nearly nine minutes into the first frame. The Fuel took a commanding 11-3 shot advantage into the intermission and came out with continued pressure in the second period.

An early hooking penalty called on Bloomington resulted in a 2-0 score just two minutes and 48 seconds into the middle frame. The Fuel powerplay marker was also deflected off a stick in the slot. Not too long after, a Bison neutral-zone pinch led to an Indy 2-on-1 and Indy increased its lead to three goals at 5:54. The Fuel's third goal matched Bloomington's total shots on goal at that point, but the Bison created quality chances following the tally. After extended offensive zone time, Kyle Jackson sent the puck wide of an empty cage for one of Bloomington's best looks of the evening. Indy added a fourth goal by end the of period, and upon each team's return to the ice, Bloomington made a goaltending change.

Callum Tung saved 19 of 23 shots faced through 40 minutes, and Hugo Ollas took over the Bison crease for a penalty-filled third period. Indy cashed in on another 2-on-1 in the first few minutes of the third period to go up 5-0 and found more opportunities while shorthanded shortly thereafter. Bloomington's top line of Eddie Matsushima, Chongmin Lee and Noah Kane pushed for offense near the 10-minute mark but would not be successful and a slew of penalties for both teams slowed pace down the stretch. Final shot totals favored the Fuel 33-14. Ollas saved nine shots out of 10 faced in relief.

The Fuel and Bison travel back to Illinois and will face off on Saturday at 7 p.m. for Teacher Appreciation Night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

