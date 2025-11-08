Fuel Shut out Bison 5-0 in First Home Win
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Bloomington Bison for the second game in a row on Friday night. After a 4-2 loss on Wednesday, the Fuel bounced back with a dominant performance in a 5-0 shutout win over their divisional rivals.
1ST PERIOD
Bloomington's Seung Jae Lee took the game's first penalty for a delay of game at 4:37 resulting in a Fuel power play. The Bison killed it off.
After outshooting the Bison 8-0 through the first nine minutes, the Fuel's Lee Lapid scored the first goal of the game at 8:58. Sahil Panwar and Harrison Israels claimed the assists on that goal.
With under thirty seconds to go, Michael Marchesan and Mikael Robidoux were given offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and were sent to their respective locker rooms.
Things got increasingly chippier between both teams during the remaining faceoffs.
After one period, Indy was outshooting Bloomington 11-3, while up 1-0.
2ND PERIOD
The second period started 4-on-4 as the offsetting penalties carried over. Neither team scored before the penalties expired.
Indy headed to the power play again at 2:11 as Nikita Sedov was sent to the box for holding. The Fuel quickly capitalized on the power play with a goal by Brett Moravec at 2:49. Holden Wale and Jesse Tucker had the assists on that power play goal.
Dustin Manz scored next for the Fuel to make it 3-0 at 5:54 with the help of Jordan Martin and Brett Moravec, who collected his second point of the game with his assist.
At 6:29, Nick Grima took a cross-checking penalty but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.
The Fuel earned another power play opportunity when Bloomington's Zakary Karpa took a tripping penalty. The Bison killed it off.
Tucker claimed his second point of the night with a goal at 16:43 to make it 4-0. Kevin Lombardi and Nick Grima were credited with the assists.
Grima took a roughing penalty at 19:34 that would carry over into the third period. At the end of the second period, the Fuel were outshooting Bloomington 23-10.
3RD PERIOD
After the roughing penalty expired, Lombardi extended the Fuel's lead to 5-0 with a goal assisted by Israels.
Marchesan took a penalty for interference at 6:41, giving Bloomington their second power play opportunity of the night, but they killed it off.
At 9:35, Bloomington's Brandon Yeamans was given a minor unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as well as a ten minute game misconduct penalty. Noah Kane served the penalty for him. They killed it off.
Robidoux earned a double minor for roughing at 16:26 while Indy's Jadon Joseph took a two minute minor penalty for roughing, putting the Fuel back on the power play.
With under two minutes to go, a brawl broke out between both teams. This resulted in three ten minute misconduct penalties for Grima and Bloomington's Kohei Sato and Lou-Félix Denis. They each earned two minutes for roughing as well. This gave Indy a power play to end the game on.
Time expired soon after and the Fuel took a 5-0 win after outshooting the Bison 34-14.
