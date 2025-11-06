Fuel Fall to Bison 4-2 on Wednesday Night

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Bloomington Bison on Wednesday night, in the first matchup of three in a row against their division opponent. After a close battle, the Bison took a 4-2 win over the Indy Fuel.

1ST PERIOD

Jadon Joseph took the game's first penalty at 13:18, putting the Bison on a power play. Fuel player, Tyler Paquette, scored a shorthanded goal at 14:06 to make the score 1-0. The breakaway goal was unassisted.

The Fuel killed off the penalty soon after, but at 15:25, Brandon Yeamans tied it up for Bloomington.

Shane Ott gave the Bison a 2-1 lead after scoring at 19:28.

After one period, the Bison were outshooting Indy 15-5 while leading 2-1.

2ND PERIOD

At 3:01, Indy's Tyson Feist and Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux took offsetting five minute major penalties after dropping the gloves in the corner. Robidoux headed to the locker room after the fight but later returned.

About three minutes later, Lou-Félix Denis earned a penalty shot after being tripped on a breakaway. He scored on Owen Flores to make it 3-1 in favor of Bloomington.

With 5:15 to go in the second period, Kevin Lombardi scored with the help of Matt Patgrave and Christian Berger to make it 3-2. This was the Fuel's third shot of the period.

Time expired soon after with the Bison outshooting the Fuel, 21-12 after 40 minutes.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:32, Bloomington's Sullivan Mack took a hooking penalty to put the Fuel on the power play but they killed it off.

Things stayed chippy between both teams, through the rest of the period.

Indy pulled Flores from goal with about two minutes left in favor of the extra skater and put pressure on late in the period but could not score.

Ott scored his second goal of the game on the empty net at 19:48 to make it 4-2, which is how the game ended. Bloomington outshot Indy 27-19 in the 4-2 win.







