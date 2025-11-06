Wichita Opens Week with 6-4 Loss at Allen

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder defenseman Jack Bar (left) vs. the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - Despite putting up 49 shots and having the edge in power play chances, Wichita lost 6-4 to Allen on Wednesday morning at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Danny Katic scored the go-ahead goal with 3:30 left in regulation and the Thunder couldn't capitalize on a late six-on-four opportunity.

With the defeat, the Thunder sees their winless skid hit four games. Lucas Vanroboys, Kyle Crnkovic and Donavan Houle combined for nine points. Matt Davis suffered the loss, stopping 15 shots.

Michael Gildon opened the scoring at 8:36 of the first period. Andre Anania weaved through the slot and found Gildon on the right post to record his third of the year to make it 1-0.

Spencer Blackwell connected for his first of the season to tie the game. Nick Nardecchia won a faceoff to the left of Marco Costantini. Blackwell fired a shot quickly that beat Costantini over the glove.

At 11:27, Vanroboys tallied his first of two in the contest to give the Thunder their first lead. He pounced on a rebound after a shot from Crnkovic was denied by Costantini and recorded his first in a Wichita uniform.

The Americans answered right back just seven seconds later to tie the game. Mark Duarte skated right off the next faceoff, carried it in on his backhand and beat Davis with a shot to the short side for his first of three in the contest.

Vanroboys re-gained the lead at 5:16 of the second frame. He came in on his off-wing and beat Costantini for his second of the day.

Duarte connected at 5:42 to tie the game once again at 3-3. He beat a defenseman to the front of the net and stuffed home a rebound.

Wichita had an extended two-man advantage after Anania and Braiden Simmons-Fischer were sent off for minor penalties. The Thunder power play were unable to score and the game remained tied.

Allen took its first lead at 12:13 with a power play goal from Katic. Brayden Watts fed a pass across the slot to Anania. His shot was initially stopped by Davis, but Katic was there to stuff home a rebound.

In the third, Crnkovic buried a wrist shot from the slot through Costantini's five-hole and tied the game with his second of the season.

At 16:30, Katic recorded his second of the contest that was the eventual game-winning marker. Anania picked off a clearing attempt and fired a shot on net. Katic deflected it past Davis's glove and made it 4-3.

Colton Hargrove was sent off for a late penalty as he caught Vanroboys in the face with a high stick with 2:42 remaining in regulation. Davis was lifted for the extra attacker, but the power play was held at bay.

Duarte scored an empty netter at 19:36 to seal the deal for a 6-4 Allen win.

Wichita has fired 40 or more shots in back-to-back games. Vanroboys finished with two goals and an assist. Crnkovic had a goal and two helpers. Houle recorded three helpers.

Wichita was 0-for-8 on the power play. Allen went 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow night to begin a two-game series against Utah.

