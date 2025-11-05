Steelheads Defeated by Mavericks 5-2 in Kansas City Kid's Day Game

The Idaho Steelheads (4-5-0-0) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (5-3-0-0) by a score of 5-2 inside at Cable Dahmer Arena Wednesday morning. The teams will continue their three-game set on Friday night with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. MT.

Kansas City scored early and often in the midweek contest, kicking things off with a goal from Landon McCallum at 2:19 of the first period. Luke Loheit made it a 2-0 Mavericks lead at 7:05 after sneaking behind the Steelheads defense and scoring on a backhand shot against goaltender Nolan Maier. In the middle of the first Bobo Carpenter struck just seven seconds into a Kansas City power play to extend the advantage to 3-0, and he tallied his second goal of the game with just 28 seconds remaining in the opening frame to make it 4-0 Kansas City after 20 minutes.

In the middle frame Idaho got on the board, as Jordan Steinmetz danced around the Mavericks defense and scored off his own rebound to notch his first ECHL goal at 4:34 of the period.

Idaho drew closer early in the third, as Kaleb Pearson netted his first goal of the season at 1:28 during 4-on-4 play, beating Kansas City goaltender Jack LaFontaine from the right circle. The comeback effort was halted shortly after, however, with McCallum registering his second goal of the game at 7:13 to restore Kansas City's 5-2 lead and send the Mavericks to the win by the same score.

Idaho's Nolan Maier made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss, while Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine made 20 saves on 22 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

Landon McCallum (KC, 2-1-3, +2, 2 shots)

Luke Loheit (KC, 1-0-1, +1, 2 shots)

Justin Janicke (KC, 0-2-2, +2, 3 shots)

