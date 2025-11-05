Casey Bailey Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, are excited to announce that forward Casey Bailey is the AMIGraphics ECHLPlus Performer of the Month for October after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +10 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Bailey was even or better in each of his seven games in October. He was a +3 on Oct. 18 against Idaho and was a +2 on Oct. 19 against Idaho and on Oct. 24 at Tulsa.

The 34-year-old leads the ECHL with a +11 rating in eight games this season, and he is tied for the league lead in both goals (6) and points (13). He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the opening weekend of the season after posting six points (4g-2a) in three games.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bailey has 24 points (14g-10a) in 17 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport, and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45g-35a) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27g-33a) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am.







