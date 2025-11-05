Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) hit the road once more to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for three games this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Kansas City | 9:35 a.m. (MT)

Friday, Nov. 7 at Kansas City | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Nov. 8 at Kansas City| 5:05 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Idaho 5 - Tahoe 2

Sloan Stanick broke the ice for the Knight Monsters at 15:27 of the first period to give Tahoe the initial lead, but Idaho responded quickly at 17:12 when Mason Nevers tipped in a Matt Anderson point shot to even the score. Jake Boltmann notched his first career ECHL goal in the middle frame with a power play tally at 8:58 for the only goal in the second period. In the third, Tommy Bergsland extended the Steelheads' lead with a goal from the high slot to make it 3-1. Tahoe's Sam Mayer brought the Knight Monsters back within one five minutes later, but Brendan Hoffman had the last laugh, netting two empty net goals to seal a 5-2 win for Idaho.

Friday Oct. 31

Idaho 2 - Tahoe 5

Halloween night was full of fright for the Steelheads in a 5-2 loss to the Knight Monsters. Kevin Wall opened the scoring at 9:54 of the first period after a puck went off the skate of Jake Boltmann and in front to Wall for a tap-in goal. Idaho responded later in the frame at 17:05 on a blast from Charlie Dodero to even the score heading into the second period. In the middle frame, Idaho grabbed a 2-1 lead just over two minutes in on a shot by Nick Portz in between the circles. Tahoe found their groove in short order, however, as Wall struck just over 90 seconds later to even the score again and Jake McGrew scored on the power play near the midway point of the period. Idaho's Angus MacDonell was awarded a penalty shot at 13:58 of the second period but came up short against Tahoe goaltender Zane McIntyre. Casey Bailey and Mike O'Leary would each score in the third period to make Tahoe 5-2 winners.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Idaho 2 - Tahoe 5

Idaho struck first Saturday night as Angus MacDonell nabbed his first ECHL goal seven minutes into the contest. The Idaho lead would vanish late in the first period, however, as Tahoe struck twice in 28 seconds on a double-minor power play. Mike O'Leary scored first at 16:30 before Luke Adam tipped home a point shot at 16:58 to give Tahoe the lead. Nick Canade tied the game just under two minutes into the middle frame, but 32 seconds later Tahoe's Trent Swick evened the score again from the left slot. Sloan Stanick and Cody Laskosky added two more goals in the middle frame for the Knight Monsters, and after a scoreless third period the Steelheads fell 5-2 once more.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tahoe Knight Monsters (5-3-0-0, 10 pts, 0.625%)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (4-3-0-0, 8 pts, 0.571%)

3. Tulsa Oilers (4-4-0-0, 8 pts, 0.500%)

4. Idaho Steelheads (4-4-0-0, 8 pts, 0.500%)

5. Utah Grizzlies (3-4-1-0, 7 pts, 0.438%)

6. Allen Americans (3-2-1-0, 7 pts, 0.583%)

7. Wichita Thunder (2-2-2-1, 7 pts, 0.500%)

8. Rapid City Rush (3-4-0-0, 6 pts, 0.429%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman leads the Steelheads with eight points (5G, 3A). He is tied for the ECHL lead with two game-winning goals is tied for second in the ECHL with five goals.

Nolan Maier has four wins in six games to start the season to lead all ECHL goalies. He ranks second in the ECHL with 163 saves while also leading all goalies with 357 minutes played.

TEAM NOTES

RIGHTING THE SHIP

The Steelheads are aiming to get back into the win column this week against the Kansas City Mavericks after falling 5-2 to Tahoe in their final two games against the Knight Monsters last week in Boise. The Mavericks present another tough challenge for the Steelheads, as Kansas City currently sits second in the Mountain Division with eight points. The Mavericks are the only team with more shots per game than the Steelheads, putting 39 shots per game on net, and defensively have only allowed 24.43 shots per game, good for third-best in the ECHL.

WEEK OF FIRSTS

Several Steelheads achieved career-firsts last week against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Defenseman Jake Boltmann and forward Angus MacDonell each scored their first ECHL/professional goals during the three-game series, while goaltender Beni Halasz made his first ECHL/North American pro start. After eight games, 21 skaters and goaltender Nolan Maier have all registered at least one point for the Steelheads.

SHEEN'S MILESTONE WATCH

Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen passed Derek Laxdal for the most ECHL wins in franchise history with 218 after Idaho's win over Utah on 10/25. Sheen needs to coach four more games to have the most games coached in franchise history. He also needs just 10 wins to take the all-time wins record for the franchise (ECHL + WCHL era).

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffman (5)

Assists: Tommy Bergsland (5) - T-4th among ECHL defensemen, T-1st among ECHL rookies

Points: Brendan Hoffman (8) - T-10th ECHL

Plus/Minus: Tommy Bergsland (+7) - T-1st among ECHL rookies, T-4th among ECHL defensemen

PIMs: Ty Pelton-Byce, Connor Punnett (15)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffman, Robbie Holmes, Ty Pelton-Byce (1)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffman (2) - T-1st ECHL

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (30) - 4th ECHL

Wins: Nolan Maier (4) - 1st ECHL

GAA: Nolan Maier (3.70)

SV%: Nolan Maier (.881)

