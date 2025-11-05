Florida Everblades Announce Military Jersey Auction

November 5, 2025

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for Military Night, sponsored by the National Coalition for Patriots. The auction will open Wednesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m., with proceeds benefiting the National Coalition for Patriots. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, November 8th at 7:00 p.m. for Military Night at Hertz Arena as they face the Fort Wayne Komets. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3

#2 BLANK #3 Sam Stange #4 Sean Allen

#5 Kade Landry #6 Jordan Sambrook #7 Logan Lambdin

#8 Hunter Sansbury #11 Isaac Nurse #12 BLANK

#13 Craig Needham #15 Carson Gicewicz #16 Tarun Fizer

#17 Oliver Cooper #18 Ben Brar #19 Zach Berzolla

#20 Oliver Chau #22 Kyle Penney #23 Gianfranco Cassaro

#28 Connor Doherty #26 Kyle Betts #27 Reid Duke

#31 Will Cranley #29 Anthony Romano #30 David Tendeck

#39 Ryan Naumovski #33 Cam Johnson #34 Jesse Lansdell

#55 Quinton Burns #44 Kurtis Henry #45 Marc-Andre Gaudet

#77 Nico Blachman #62 Logan Will #71 Jett Jones

#25 Everbabe #00 Swampee SKUNKEE

#25 Everbabe #25 Everbabe

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, November 8th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, November 8th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 9th.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player, or "Game Issued" if chosen player does not play on night of game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.

There will be special themed activities and photo opportunities on the concourse, celebrating our partnership with the National Coalition for Patriots.

The next Blades home game will be Wednesday, November 5th at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Hump Day Deal - $4 Beer and Hot Dogs.







