Jaxon Nelson Named ECHL Player of the Month

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Jaxon Nelson has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL ¬ËPlayer of the Month for October. He is the second player in Heartlanders history to win ECHL Player of the Month, joining forward Ryan Kuffner from the team's inaugural season (Feb. 2022).

Nelson scored six goals and added six assists for 12 points in seven games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 25-year-old had at least one point in six of his seven games in October, including four multi-point games. Nelson had two goals and an assist in consecutive games on Oct. 19 against Tulsa and Oct. 24 at Kalamazoo, dished out two assists on Oct. 17 against Tulsa and had a goal and an assist on Oct. 31 against Fort Wayne.

A native of Magnolia, Minnesota, Nelson is tied for the ECHL lead with six goals and is tied for third with 12 points.

Nelson has totaled 10 points (3g-7a) in 42 career games with Providence of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Nelson posted 89 points (42g-47) in 169 career games at the University of Minnesota and 75 points (34g-41a) in 164 career games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux Falls and Omaha.







