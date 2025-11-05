Gladiators Fall Short at Home, Suffer First Loss of the Season

The Atlanta Gladiators' perfect start to the season came to an end Wednesday morning at Gas South Arena, as the team fell 3-1 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of a spirited crowd of 6,048. Despite a determined effort and flashes of strong defensive play, the Gladiators couldn't overcome Greenville's structure and timely goaltending, marking their first loss of the 2025-26 campaign.

The game opened with intensity as both teams traded physical plays and scoring chances in a fast-paced first period. Gladiators' goaltender Ethan Haider and Greenville's Isaiah Saville put on a goaltending clinic, each making key saves to keep the game scoreless through twenty minutes.

The second period saw both sides continue to grind defensively, with the Swamp Rabbits' penalty kill proving decisive. Greenville stifled three Atlanta power plays before finding the game's first goal at 9:46, when Tate Singleton converted on a pass from Kenta Isogai. The Gladiators pressed but struggled to find open ice as Greenville's defense clogged the neutral zone.

Early in the third, Cam Hausinger doubled the visitors' lead before Louis Boudon answered just 34 seconds later, finishing a setup from Ryan Francis to spark the crowd. Atlanta continued to apply pressure late, but Carter Savoie's insurance goal sealed a 3-1 Swamp Rabbits win.

Though the loss snapped their unbeaten run, the Gladiators showed grit and structure throughout the contest. As the team turns its focus to the next matchup, Coach Ginn and the Glads remain optimistic despite the loss as they continue to frontier their strong start to the season.

Despite the result, the Gladiators left Gas South Arena with plenty of positives. Goaltender Ethan Haider was sharp once again, and Atlanta's penalty kill continued to be one of the strongest in the league, neutralizing key opportunities and generating momentum shifts throughout the game. The lone goal came from Louis Boudon, who remains a consistent offensive spark in the early season.

As Head Coach Matt Ginn put it postgame, "We don't expect to come out and finish 72-0, losses happen, we'll pick our heads up and move to the next one." With a united lockerroom and a focus on execution, the Gladiators' upcoming road stretch offers the perfect opportunity to prove that one loss won't derail their early-season momentum.

The Gladiators will now shift focus to the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates, with games on Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 PM. Atlanta will look to tighten puck movement in the offensive zone and capitalize on man-advantage situations that went unrewarded against Greenville to begin their four game road trip. Fans can watch live on FloSports or listen in on the Gladiators YouTube channel.

