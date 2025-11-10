Ethan Haider Recalled by Milwaukee

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Sunday that goaltender Ethan Haider has been recalled from loan by Milwaukee.

Haider, 24, is coming off of a 2-1 overtime victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night in which he stopped 30/31 shots faced. The native of Maple Grove, MN, is off to a great start to the season after being assigned to the Gladiators from Milwaukee during training camp. In five games played this season, Haider boasts a record of 4-1, a 2.17 GAA, and a .932 save percentage.

The Gladiators will continue their four-game road trip in Charleston on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum when they visit the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM, coverage on FloSports and the Gladiators YouTube channel will begin at 6:45.







