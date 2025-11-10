Loke Johansson Recalled to Providence

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Monday that defenseman Loke Johansson has been recalled to Providence.

A 19-year-old rookie blue liner from Stockholm, SWE, Johansson was selected by the Bruins in the 6th round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 186th overall. Appearing in all nine games for the Mariners this season, he has two assists and a +5 rating.

The 6'3, 213-pound defenseman came out of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. In 62 games last season with the league champion Moncton Wildcats, he posted 22 points (4 goals, 18 assists) in 62 regular season games, plus 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 19 playoff contests.

The Mariners travel to Wheeling, WV this weekend for games against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday and Saturday. They're back on home ice on Sunday, November 23rd for "Throwback Night" against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees.

