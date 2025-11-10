Étienne Morin Recalled by Calgary

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, defenseman Étienne Morin has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Morin, 20, was assigned to the Rush on Thursday during the team's series against Tahoe. He played in both Friday and Saturday's games, his first two games of ECHL action.

The 6-foot defenseman was selected by the Flames in the second round, 48th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Morin is currently on an NHL entry-level contract.

