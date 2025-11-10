Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers forwards Matt DeMelis (left) and Anthony Repaci

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-3-0-0 for the fourth week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers visited Maine for one game on Friday and hosted the Mariners for two games on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester lost 4-0 Friday, 8-1 Saturday, and 4-2 Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 7th at Maine Mariners | 4-0 L

Maine got the early lead to kick off the first period. Brooklyn Kalmikov (1-0-1), assisted by Tristan Thompson (0-1-1) and Max Andreev (0-1-1), scored a power play goal for the Mariners at 0:58. Maine followed with two more unanswered goals from Max Andreev (3-1-4). The first came at 19:43 in the second with a tipped shot from Loke Johansson (0-1-1), assisted by Brooklyn Kalmikov. The second came at the start of the third, which put Maine's new score to 3-0. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Tristan Thompson both gained their second assists of the night on Andreev's second goal. The hat trick goal from Andreev put the final score at 4-0 Maine to finish the game.

Saturday, November 8th vs. Maine Mariners | 8-1 L

The Railers lost Saturday night to the Maine Mariners, 8-1, and their record fell to 1-6-0-1. One silver lining to the season's start is that Saturday night the Railers went over the 1 million mark in all-time attendance for regular season games. The crowd of 4,766 lifted the overall figure to 1,000,882. That is an average of 3,976.

Sunday, November 9th vs. Maine Mariners | 4-2 L

The Railers goals were scored by Drew Callin and Kolby Johnson, playing in just his third game of the season. Lynden McCallum had two for Maine, giving him five for the two games here this weekend. Jacob Perreault and Sebastian Vidmar had the other Maine goals, Vidmar into an empty net.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 14th vs. Trois-Rivières | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 15th vs. Trois-Rivières | 6:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Nurmi's goal Saturday night made him the second-youngest goal scorer in Railers history. Nurmi was 20 years, 246 days old.

Lennox' 45-save performance Friday night in Maine made him tied for the ninth most in a regulation game in team history.

Both Schachles, Tanner and Porter, made their season debuts Friday night. They are the fifth brother combo in team history. They joined the Saracinos, MacKinnons, Harts and Callins.

Rookie defenseman Michael Suda made his DCU Center debut on Saturday.

Drew Callin has two of Worcester's three power-play goals this season.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 1-7-0-1 on the season.

The crowd of 4,766 on Saturday lifted the overall all-time attendance in Worcester to 1,000,882. That is an average of 3,976.

The Railers are two games into a season-long eight game home stand.

Worcester next heads on the road the day after Thanksgiving to take on the Adirondack Thunder on November 28th.

The Railers are averaging 19.56 penalty minutes per game, most in the ECHL.

