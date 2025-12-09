Defenseman Case McCarthy Loaned to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today defenseman Case McCarthy has been loaned to the Worcester Railers from the Hartford Wolf Pack.

McCarthy, 24, comes to Worcester having played in two games for the Wolf Pack to begin the season. The 6'1", 198 lb defenseman split the 2024-25 season between the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL. in 19 games with Bloomington, McCarthy had seven points (2G, 5A), while appearing in 16 games for Hartford and notching one assist.

Prior to professional hockey, the Troy, NY native played in five seasons of NCAA hockey for the Boston University Terriers. In 144 collegiate games, McCarthy recorded 52 points (15G, 37A) to go with 62 penalty minutes and a +34 rating. McCarthy was a Hockey East Regular Season Champion as well as a Hockey East Tournament Champion. McCarthy and Boston University went to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida in the 2023 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament. McCarthy was the captain at Boston University his final season in 2023-24.

