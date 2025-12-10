Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 8

Published on December 9, 2025

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), hit the road this week for their first series of the season against the Wichita Thunder.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 12 at Wichita | 6:05 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Dec. 13 at Wichita | 5:05 p.m. (MST) - Wichita's Teddy Bear Toss Game

Sunday, Dec. 14 at Wichita | 1:05 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Idaho 4 - Trois-Rivières 3 (SO)

The start to the Steelheads' eventual sweep of the Lions was a bit slow for Idaho. Trois-Rivières scored the first two goals on Wednesday, one on the power play from Joel Teasdale, and the other shorthanded from Jacob Dion. Idaho would get one back before the end of the opening period, as Aidan Hreschuk netted his first ECHL goal, and Idaho only trailed by one after 20 minutes.

The Lions' two-goal lead was restored in the middle frame on a late goal by Tyler Hylland, but the Steelheads mounted a fierce charge in the third period to come all the way back. Ty Pelton-Byce struck at 7:08 of the third period to get Idaho within one, with Angus MacDonell finding the back of the net with just over five minutes remaining in regulation to tie the game. A hectic overtime period that followed still didn't give us a winner, so it was up to the Steelheads to get it done in the shootout, which they did. Kaleb Pearson scored the lone goal of the shootout while Ben Kraws shut the door on all three attempts he saw to secure a 4-3 Idaho win.

Friday, Dec. 5

Idaho 4 - Trois-Rivières 1

After a brief warmup scuffle between the teams on Friday, we were sure to get some fireworks at Idaho Central Arena. Those came in the form of an explosive first period for the Steelheads, one which saw them lead 3-0 after the opening 20 minutes. Francesco Arcuri kicked it off by scoring just 64 seconds into the game, and Liam Malmquist added two goals later in the period for that three-goal edge. Defenseman Jake Boltmann ended the period with three assists, the most points in a single period by a Steelhead this season.

After a scoreless second period, Morgan Adams-Moisan broke the shutout for Ben Kraws early in the third on a goal that the Steelheads inadvertently put into their own net. All's well that ends well, though, and late in the game Malmquist sealed the win with a hat-trick goal into an empty net to secure the win. It was the first hat trick for the Steelheads this season and first since Feb. 28 of last season when Nick Canade scored three times against Rapid City. It was also the first hat trick of Malmquist's career.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Idaho 4 - Trois-Rivières 1

Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss game for the Steelheads was a bit unorthodox. The teddy bears were launched onto the ice midway through the first period on a goal from Matt Anderson, sending the crowd at Idaho Central Arena into a frenzy. The only problem for Idaho: the goal would be wiped away after a video review. So, the Steelheads got back to work looking for the official first goal of the game, and they found it when Nick Canade was sprung on a breakaway fresh out of the penalty box, and he scored to make it 1-0 at 17:32 of the first period. Liam Malmquist would add another goal with 33 seconds to go in the period to pad Idaho's lead and make him the first Steelhead to double-digit goals this season.

Anderson would get his goal in the second period, scoring a 5-on-3 power play goal for his official first goal of the season to put Idaho ahead 3-1. In the final frame Jacob Dion struck early for the Lions, but they couldn't get closer. Brendan Hoffman iced the game with an empty netter at 17:55 and the Steelheads picked up another 4-1 win for the sweep.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (23 GP, 14-7-2-0, 30 pts, 0.652%)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (23 GP, 13-8-1-1, 28 pts, 0.609%)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (19 GP, 13-6-0-0, 26 pts, 0.684%)

4. Rapid City Rush (21 GP, 10-9-2-0, 22 pts, 0.524%)

5. Wichita Thunder (20 GP, 9-8-2-1, 21 pts, 0.525%)

6. Utah Grizzlies (21 GP, 9-10-2-0, 20 pts, 0.476%)

7. Allen Americans (19 GP, 8-8-3-0, 19 pts, 0.500%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (19 GP, 7-12-0-0, 14 pts, 0.368%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman leads the Steelheads with 19 points (9G, 10A).

Liam Malmquist notched a hat trick against the Lions on Friday (12/5), the first of his pro career and first for the Steelheads this season. The achievement vaulted him to the top spot for most goals on the Steelheads with 10.

Ben Kraws earned his first win of the season with Idaho, stopping 35 of 38 Lions shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win. He then followed it up Friday by stopping 33 of 34 to make it back-to-back victories.

Sam Jardine earned his 100th ECHL point against Trois-Rivières on Wednesday with the primary assist on Angus MacDonell's third-period goal.

Jade Miller skated in his 200th game with the Steelheads on 12/6 vs. the Lions.

TEAM NOTES

IDAHO'S TASTY HOME COOKIN'

The Steelheads finished off their three-game set with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday night with a 4-1 victory on Teddy Bear Toss night. The Steelheads' Teddy Bear Toss goal, while providing a memorable moment, ended up being waved off after review. Despite the Grinch trying to thwart Idaho's holiday plans, the Steelheads got right back to work, and by the end of the opening period had goals from Nick Canade and Liam Malmquist to take a 2-0 lead. They would remain ahead until the end, eventually winning by three goals to push their home-winning streak to seven games, the longest such streak in the ECHL this season.

SHEEN REACHES THE SUMMIT

After already earning the most ECHL wins by a Steelheads head coach (218) and the record for the most games coached behind the Idaho bench (361), Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen completed his triple crown of milestones on Saturday, earning his 229th win as Idaho's coach, vaulting him into first place for the most in team history across the WCHL and ECHL era. Sheen now has an overall record of 229-114-19-10 through 372 games as head coach of the Steelheads.

MORE MILLER MILESTONES

On Saturday, Steelheads forward Jade Miller skated in his 200th game with Idaho, becoming the 14th player in franchise history to reach that mark. Miller also sits at 297 ECHL games and is on track to skate in his 300th on Sunday against the Wichita Thunder.

THE RESULTS ARE IN

Idaho's annual Teddy Bear Toss night was another success this year, garnering 7,528 stuffed toys for donation to the USMC's Toys for Tots, as well as $10,028 in cash donations to the program.

TRENDS

Despite sweeping the Lions, the Steelheads were outshot in all three games of a series for the first time this season

The Steelheads have a +14 goal differential (29-15) in third periods this season, the second-best mark in the league behind Florida (+18).

Across their seven-game home winning streak, the Steelheads are outscoring their opponents 29-13. To this point on the streak, Idaho's power play is clicking at 15.6%, with the penalty kill operating at 84%.

The Steelheads are 8-0-0-0 when Liam Malmquist scores a goal.

The Steelheads are 9-0-1-0 when scoring a power play goal.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#6 Jeff Baum is one game shy of 200 career professional games.

#26 Jade Miller is three games shy of 300 ECHL games.

#9 Brendan Hoffman is 10 games shy of 100 with the Steelheads

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is 10 games shy of 200 in his ECHL career.

#3 Nick Canade is 10 games away from 200 in his ECHL & Steelheads career.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Liam Malmquist (10)

Assists: Brendan Hoffman & Matt Anderson (10)

Points: Brendan Hoffman (19)

Plus/Minus: Angus MacDonell (+9)

PIMs: Mitch Wahl (35)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce & Robbie Holmes (2)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffman, Francesco Arcuri, and Liam Malmquist (2)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (76)

Wins: Ben Kraws & Jake Barczewski (2)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (1.82)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.929)









