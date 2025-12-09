Defenseman Nicky Leivermann Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Nicky Leivermann has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

Leivermann, who was loaned to South Carolina on December 4, played on Friday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and on Sunday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, tallying an assist in each game.

Last season, the 27-year-old skated in 37 games for Hershey, logging 16 points (3g, 13a) with the Bears.

The Eden Prairie, MN native spent a majority of his rookie campaign in 2023-24 with the Stingrays, striking for 34 points (10g, 24a) in 38 games with South Carolina. The 5-foot-11, 185 pound blueliner also appeared in three games in the regular season with Hershey and skated in three games in the 2024 Calder Cup Finals as the Bears won the franchise's 13th Calder Cup.

A 7th round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Leivermann played five seasons at the University of Notre Dame and was the captain of the Fighting Irish during the 2022-23 campaign.

