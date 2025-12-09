ECHL Transactions - December 9
Published on December 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 9, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Utah:
Adam Berg, F
Kabore Dunn, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Matt Crasa, F (from Norfolk)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Cox, D Acquired from Indy
Florida:
Delete Kyle Betts, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Spencer Cox, D Activated from IR 14 Day 12/8
Delete Spencer Cox, D Traded to Cincinnati
Iowa:
Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Kalamazoo:
Add Colson Gengenbach, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Pavacich, G Placed on Reserve
Add Ty Young, G Assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Add Ty Voit, F Acquired from Utah
Delete Robbie Stucker, D Traded to Utah
Add Vincent Sevigny, D Returned From Loan by Syracuse
Delete Miles Gendron, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Savannah:
Delete Will Riedell, D Loaned to Providence
South Carolina:
Delete Nick Leivermann, D Recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Chris Brown, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Chris Brown, F Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval
Utah:
Delete Tyler Gratton, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Robbie Stucker, D Acquired from Reading
Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ty Voit, F Traded to Reading
Add Kabore Dunn, D Activated from Reserve
Add Ty Voit, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Adam Berg, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Add Case McCarthy, D Assigned by Hartford
Delete Case McCarthy, D Placed on Reserve
Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on IR 14 Day
