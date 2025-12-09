ECHL Transactions - December 9

Published on December 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 9, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Utah:

Adam Berg, F

Kabore Dunn, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Matt Crasa, F (from Norfolk)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Cox, D Acquired from Indy

Florida:

Delete Kyle Betts, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Spencer Cox, D Activated from IR 14 Day 12/8

Delete Spencer Cox, D Traded to Cincinnati

Iowa:

Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Kalamazoo:

Add Colson Gengenbach, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Pavacich, G Placed on Reserve

Add Ty Young, G Assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Add Ty Voit, F Acquired from Utah

Delete Robbie Stucker, D Traded to Utah

Add Vincent Sevigny, D Returned From Loan by Syracuse

Delete Miles Gendron, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Savannah:

Delete Will Riedell, D Loaned to Providence

South Carolina:

Delete Nick Leivermann, D Recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Chris Brown, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Chris Brown, F Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval

Utah:

Delete Tyler Gratton, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Robbie Stucker, D Acquired from Reading

Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ty Voit, F Traded to Reading

Add Kabore Dunn, D Activated from Reserve

Add Ty Voit, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Adam Berg, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Add Case McCarthy, D Assigned by Hartford

Delete Case McCarthy, D Placed on Reserve

Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on IR 14 Day







