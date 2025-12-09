Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 12-0 Combined Record, 95 Goals to Open December DVHL Slate
Published on December 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 12-0 record in the Dec. 6-7 slate of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season. The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (15-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) remain on their undefeated seasons, combining for an overall 29-0 record.
"Teams continue to impress. I hope to continue this success and end 2025 on a high note," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.
Mite C Results:
~ 2-0-0 record, Outscored opp. 18-4 ~
6-4 Win vs. Snider Hockey
12-0 Win vs. Delco Phantoms
Mite A Results:
~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 28-15 ~
17-7 Win vs. Campus Wild
11-8 Win vs. Campus Wild
Squirt B American (10-1-0) Results:
~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 21-2 ~
8-0 Win vs. Little Flyers
13-2 Win vs. Chester County
Squirt A National (15-0-0) SCRIMMAGE Results:
~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 7-2 ~
4-2 Win vs. Mid State Mustangs
3-0 Win vs. Mid State Mustangs
PeeWee B National (11-4-0) Results:
~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-7 ~
2-1 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens
8-6 Win vs. Chester County
PeeWee A American (14-0-0) SCRIMMAGE Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 3-2 ~
3-2 Win vs. Exton Kings A National
Bantam A American (9-5-2) Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 8-6 ~
8-6 Win vs. Wilmington NightHawks
-
What's Upcoming:
$20 Stick & Puck Clinic on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-1:30 PM (REGISTER: http://bit.ly/4pSVJhc)
Try Hockey for Free, presented by Berks Plumbing & HVAC Specialist, on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 12:30-1:30 PM (REGISTER: http://bit.ly/4pSVJhc)
See upcoming Learn to Skate sessions at the Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex (LEARN MORE: https://bodyzonesports.com/learn-to-skate/)
