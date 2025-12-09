Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 12-0 Combined Record, 95 Goals to Open December DVHL Slate

Published on December 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 12-0 record in the Dec. 6-7 slate of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season. The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (15-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) remain on their undefeated seasons, combining for an overall 29-0 record.

"Teams continue to impress. I hope to continue this success and end 2025 on a high note," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.

Mite C Results:

~ 2-0-0 record, Outscored opp. 18-4 ~

6-4 Win vs. Snider Hockey

12-0 Win vs. Delco Phantoms

Mite A Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 28-15 ~

17-7 Win vs. Campus Wild

11-8 Win vs. Campus Wild

Squirt B American (10-1-0) Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 21-2 ~

8-0 Win vs. Little Flyers

13-2 Win vs. Chester County

Squirt A National (15-0-0) SCRIMMAGE Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 7-2 ~

4-2 Win vs. Mid State Mustangs

3-0 Win vs. Mid State Mustangs

PeeWee B National (11-4-0) Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-7 ~

2-1 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

8-6 Win vs. Chester County

PeeWee A American (14-0-0) SCRIMMAGE Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 3-2 ~

3-2 Win vs. Exton Kings A National

Bantam A American (9-5-2) Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 8-6 ~

8-6 Win vs. Wilmington NightHawks

-

What's Upcoming:

$20 Stick & Puck Clinic on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-1:30 PM (REGISTER: http://bit.ly/4pSVJhc)

Try Hockey for Free, presented by Berks Plumbing & HVAC Specialist, on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 12:30-1:30 PM (REGISTER: http://bit.ly/4pSVJhc)

See upcoming Learn to Skate sessions at the Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex (LEARN MORE: https://bodyzonesports.com/learn-to-skate/)







ECHL Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.