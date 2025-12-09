Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Spencer Cox in Trade with Indy

December 9, 2025

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired the rights to defenseman Spencer Cox in a trade with the Indy Fuel. Cox was acquired in exchange for cash considerations.

Cox, 24, joins the Cyclones after spending the beginning of the 2024-25 season with the University of Miami-Ohio. In his senior season, Cox appeared in 20 games, recording a goal and three assists as a member of the RedHawks. Over the course of his two seasons with the RedHawks, Cox also skated with the New Jersey Devils development camp ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Prior to his time at the University of Miami-Ohio, Cox spent two seasons with Long Island University where he recorded 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 68 games played. As a freshman, Cox led the Sharks in points by a defenseman (seven goals, 13 assists, 20 points).

