Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, December 10th - Game 22/72

December 9, 2025

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (10-9-2-0, 22 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a four-game homestand against the Wheeling Nailers (18-3-1-0, 37 pts) at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 10th.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 22 of the regular season fresh off of their first win in seven games for a record of 10-9-2-0, 22 points. Prior to the series finale win over Worcester, Royals split their four-game series with the Wheeling Nailers with four of a possible eight points earned over the week of Nov. 16-22.

The Royals have dropped four of their last five home games with victories in four of their nine home games overall (4-5-0).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (8) while tying for the team lead in points (16) while Massimo Rizzo, who leads the Royals in assists (13).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season at 18-3-1-0 for 37 points with victories in eight of their last nine (8-0-1) and currently on a nine-game point streak (8-0-1) since falling to the Royals on November 21st, 4-1. Since game three of the regular season, the Nailers have won 17 of their 20 games played (17-2-1), but have two of their three regulation losses on the regular season at the hands of the Royals.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (18-3-1), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th. On the ice, the Nailers are led by defenseman Brent Johnson in points (16).

