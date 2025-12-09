Royals Acquire Davis Bunz from Orlando in Exchange for Future Considerations; Vincent Sevigny Returned to Reading, Released from PTO with Syracuse

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Davis Bunz has been acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for Future Considerations. Additionally, defenseman Vincent Sevigny has been released from his Professional Tryout (PTO) with Syracuse (AHL) and returned to Reading.

Bunz, 27, skated in 13 games with Orlando to open his fourth professional season after winning an Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) Championship last season with the Nottingham Panthers, where he registered 15 points (1g-14a) in 53 games. Across 182 professional career games between the ECHL (129) and EIHL (53), the Middleton, Wisconsin native has logged 69 points (14g-55a) and 97 penalty minutes.

Across 129 ECHL career games between Wheeling (2022-24) and Orlando (2024-25), the 6'1", 181-pound, right-shot blueliner has totaled 54 points (13g-41a), plus five points (2g-3a) in nine Kelly Cup Playoff career games during Wheeling's 2024 postseason run.

Prior to beginning his professional career with Wheeling in 2022-23, Bunz played parts of five seasons in the NCAA at Providence College (2017-22) where he amassed 17 points (1g-16a) and 52 penalty minutes in 144 NCAA career games. Additionally, at Providence, Bunz was teammates for three seasons with current Royals forward Patrick Moynihan (2019-22).

Sevigny, 24, skated in two games with Syracuse (Nov. 28th & Dec. 6th) during his third PTO of the season which he signed on Nov. 27th, after signing his first with Hartford on Oct. 16th and second with Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30th. Sevigny did not appear in a game for the Wolf Pack while, with the Phantoms, the Quebec City, Quebec native recorded a +4 rating and seven shots on goal in six games. Sevigny has registered two points (1g-1a) and a +3 rating in two games played with the Royals this season.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot blueliner has played in 99 career AHL games between Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Across 150 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 43 points (11g-32a) between the AHL and ECHL. He's added seven points (2g-5a) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff career games, all with Trois-Rivières in 2025.

