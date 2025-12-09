Rush Proud to Support Local Rodeo Legend Lisa Lockhart

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are excited to announce a new partnership with South Dakota rodeo legend Lisa Lockhart, one of the most decorated and respected athletes in professional barrel racing.

Lockhart is the winningest cowgirl in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, earning 19 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications and accumulating more than $3.7 million in career earnings, currently ranked number 6 nationally. Beyond her record-breaking success, Lockhart's career is defined by faith, family, and a lifelong dedication to the Western way of life.

Lockhart will compete in the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, held December 4-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, where she will wear number 40. During the NFR, her shirt will proudly feature a custom Rapid City Rush patch in celebration of this new partnership.

The collaboration arrives as the Rapid City Rush prepares for our annual Rodeo Night, scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, presented by the Western Legacy Foundation. This year's Rodeo Night jerseys will honor past Calgary Stampede champions, and fittingly, Lockhart is a two-time winner of the event.

"The Rush are committed to supporting and celebrating the state's official sport of rodeo. Partnering with someone who embodies South Dakota roots, values, and community pride was important to us," said Rapid City Rush Team President Jared Reid "Lisa is a true symbol of excellence in the rodeo world, and we're thrilled to team up with her for Rodeo Night and additional upcoming initiatives. Stay tuned for more exciting collaborations."

Lockhart shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Supporting the local community has always been something I'm passionate about. I'm excited to bring my love for rodeo and horses to the Rapid City Rush and to work together to celebrate South Dakota's Western heritage."

For more information about Rodeo Night and upcoming promotions, visit www.rapidcityrush.com.







