Florida's Elynuik Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on December 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Florida Everblades forward Hudson Elynuik

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Hudson Elynuik(Florida Everblades)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hudson Elynuik of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 1-7. He is the first player to receive the weekly award in consecutive weeks since Wheeling's Cam Brown for the weeks ending Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2018.

Elynuik scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in three games at Norfolk last week.

The 28-year-old had a goal and an assist in an 8-4 win on Friday, dished out three assists in a 5-2 victory on Saturday and notched a goal and an assist in a 6-2 triumph on Sunday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Elynuik has 14 points (7g-7a) in eight games with the Everblades this season after beginning the season in Slovakia with Liptovsky Mikulas HK, where he had three points (2g-1a) in five games.

Elyniuk has totaled 45 points (17g-28a) in 43 career ECHL games with Florida, Rapid City and Newfoundland while adding 71 points (25g-46a) in 210 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Tucson and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Elyniuk tallied 223 points (84g-139a) in 280 career games with Kootenay and Spokane of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Hudson Elynuik, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.