Worcesters Railers Announce Stuff the Truck Food Drive Initiative

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) in partnership with the United Way of Central Massachusetts announced Tuesday their Stuff the Truck food drive initiative. The initiative will benefit multiple food banks throughout Central Massachusetts and will run from Saturday, December 13th to Saturday, December 20th.

"This is a time of year where meals can be difficult to come by for many families in our region." said Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "We look forward to partnering with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to combat food insecurity in our own community, while also giving back to our fans who support this effort."

When and Where to Drop-Off

Beginning this weekend, December 13 and 14, fans can bring non-perishable items to the The Rail Shop, located inside the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Harding Street. Designated donation bins will be available inside the store.

Fans can also donate items at three upcoming Railers Games: Wednesday, December 17th; Friday, December 19th; and Saturday December 20th. The Railers team van will be stationed outside of the pavilion on Foster Street to collect items before fans enter the arena.

Drop-Off Incentives

Fans who donate a non-perishable food item during designated events will receive both a voucher to select future Railers games, and 10% off at The Rail Shop. The Rail Shop gift card expires December 31, while the ticket voucher is valid for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Distribution

All donated food items will be delivered by the Railers van to United Way-designated food pantries on Monday, December 22.

