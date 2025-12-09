Inside the Swamp: December 1-7

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades completed a dominant weekend with a sweep of the Norfolk Admirals at the Scope extending their winning streak to five games. Florida outscored Norfolk 19-8 over the three-game series, improving their record to 15-5-1-1 and own the second-best record in the ECHL with 32 points.

Goaltending Duo Provides Stability in Weekend Sweep

The Everblades received strong goaltending play from both Will Cranley and Cam Johnson over the weekend helping anchor the Blades through a perfect weekend in Norfolk. Cam Johnson was as advertised in the winning effort Saturday night stopping 29 of 31 Admirals shots including all 14 in the third period. Johnson shined brightest while Florida was shorthanded helping backstop the Blades through a flawless 5-for-5 penalty kill to secure a 5-2 win. His poise under heavy pressure preserved Florida's momentum in a tightly contested game.

Will Cranley earned victories on Friday and Sunday, making several key stops in critical moments, including a pair of breakaway saves in a scoreless first period Friday, and saved his best for Sunday with a season-high 30 saves and a perfect 6-for-6 penalty kill. Cranley has now won five straight starts dating back to November 1, continuing to provide steady play as the Blades' goaltending duo helps drive the current five-game winning streak.

Offense Coming in Waves

Florida's attack could not be slowed throughout the weekend combining for 19 goals in the three-game set against Norfolk. The Blades received offensive contributions from 18 different skaters and 13 different players scoring a goal, showcasing the team's offensive depth. Florida also had a defenseman score a goal in all three contests, including Quinton Burns' first professional goal Saturday.

The most explosive stretch came Friday night, when the Blades erupted for five goals in a span of 2:39 to open the second period and seize a commanding lead. Florida carried that momentum through the series, scoring five or more goals in each win. Across all three games, the Everblades showed the ability to answer quickly after opponent pushes, responding to Norfolk goals with immediate answers in all three games. Florida also continued to excel late in games, outscoring the Admirals 16-7 in the second and third period combined.

Standout Performers

Hudson Elynuik - The reigning ECHL Player of the Week continued his offensive production, recording multi-point performances in all three games of the series finishing the weekend with seven points (2g-5a). He extended his point streak to seven games and now ranks T-3rd on the team in scoring with 14 points (7g-7a). His ability to create offense in transition and generate chances around the net remained a driving force behind Florida's attack.

Tarun Fizer - Fizer turned in a steady and impactful weekend, recording points in all three games finishing the series with four points (1g-3a). His two-point performance Saturday highlighted a strong stretch in which he extended his point streak to four games. His steady production provided an important boost throughout the weekend sweep.

Jesse Lansdell - Lansdell factored offensively in every game of the series, collecting four points (2g-2a), including a shorthanded goal on Friday and another tally in Sunday's win. His relentless forechecking, physical presence, and ability to disrupt plays created key momentum swings for Florida and added valuable depth scoring in all three victories.

Ben Brar - Returning to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 15, Brar made an immediate impact with points in each of the three games. He capped his weekend with a goal and an assist on Sunday, providing a strong boost to Florida's scoring depth. His steady two-way play and timely contributions helped bolster Florida's balanced offensive rhythm.

By the Numbers

The Florida Everblades have recorded points in 9 straight games over their recent surge posting an 8-0-1-0 record since November 19. Florida's last regulation loss was November 15 at Greenville, a 2-1setback. Overall, the Everblades have the second-most wins in the ECHL with 15 (Wheeling leads with 18 victories).

Florida's penalty kill finished the weekend 13-for-14 (92.9%) with a shorthanded goal. The Blades now rank 1st in the ECHL at 88.2% on the penalty kill and are T-3rd with 4 shorthanded goals.

The Everblades 19 goals were tops in the ECHL last week and have now scored 5 or more goals in 5 straight games outscoring their opponents 30-11 during their current winning streak. Florida now ranks T-3rd in goals per game at 3.50 in the ECHL.

Nine different Everblades are on current point streaks entering the new week led by Anthony Romano who has recorded points in 8 straight games (4g-6a) and leads the team with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists).

Florida ranks 1st in the ECHL in road winning percentage at .769 after sweeping Norfolk and lead the league with 10 road wins (10-2-1-0).

Weekly Rewind (3-0-0-0)

Friday: Florida 8, Norfolk 4 | Game Sheet

The Everblades opened the weekend with an offensive explosion, erupting for five goals in 2:39 to begin the second period on their way to an 8-4 victory. After a scoreless first that featured key stops from Will Cranley including a breakaway save Florida took full control in the middle frame.

Kyle Penney started the surge 34 seconds into the period, followed quickly by markers from Kyle Betts, Hudson Elynuik, Craig Needham, and Oliver Chau to build a 5-0 cushion and chase Norfolk's starter.

Needham added his second of the night in the third, while Connor Doherty and Jesse Lansdell (shorthanded) also found the back of the net. Cranley finished with several momentum-saving stops, and 15 different Everblades registered points in the win.

Saturday: Florida 5, Norfolk 2 | Game Sheet

Florida carried Friday's momentum into Saturday night, earning a 5-2 win powered by Quinton Burns' first professional goal and a strong special teams effort. Anthony Romano tied the game late in a five-minute power play, burying his sixth of the year before Burns gave Florida the lead early in the second with a slick move into the slot.

After Norfolk briefly drew even, Kyle Betts restored the advantage just 52 seconds later, marking his eighth of the year. Jesse Lansdell added insurance in the third, and Tarun Fizer capped the scoring with his fourth of the season as part of a multi-point night. Cam Johnson turned aside 29 shots, while Florida finished 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 1-for-6 on the power play.

Sunday: Florida 6, Norfolk 2 | Game Sheet

The Everblades completed the sweep Sunday afternoon, securing their fifth straight win with a 6-2 victory fueled by a balanced attack and another strong goaltending performance from Will Cranley. Logan Will opened the scoring on Florida's first power play of the game, and Ben Brar doubled the lead minutes later off a setup from Hudson Elynuik.

Zach Berzolla notched his first of the season early in the second, and after Norfolk answered, Kyle Penney restored the three-goal cushion in the final minute of the frame. Anthony Romano extended his point streak to eight games with a rebound goal early in the third, and Elynuik added his seventh of the season to cap the scoring. Cranley recorded a season-high 30 saves while backstopping the Blades through six perfect penalty kills.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Everblades now shift their focus to a two-game series Friday and Saturday against their in-state rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears, as they return to South Division action. Orlando enters the week riding a six-game winning streak and owns a 7-12-0-0 record. Despite their last place position in the division, the Solar Bears sit just three points behind Savannah.

Offensively, Spencer Kersten continues to pace the Orlando attack with 21 points (9g-12a), tied for seventh-most in the ECHL. In goal, veteran netminder Jon Gillies has won four straight starts during Orlando's surge, posting a 1.50 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage over that stretch.

The Everblades are 3-1-0-0 against Orlando this season and will host the Solar Bears at Hertz Arena for the first time since the home opener on October 18.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Friday, December 12, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss

One of our most heartwarming traditions returns! Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to toss onto the ice after the Everblades' first goal. All bears will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital and other local hospitals to brighten the holiday season.

Live locally on Heroes & Icons Network

Kids 12 & Under Eat Free in the Breakaway Sports Pub!

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Skate With the Players

Grab your skates and join your favorite Everblades players on the ice for a special postgame Skate With the Players experience.

Saturday Tailgate: 5-7 PM presented by Publix

Live Music: Eric Michael Taylor (5-7 PM)

Coca-Cola Caravan with Santa outside at Tailgate!

Bring Your Own Skates required for postgame skate

