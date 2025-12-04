Steelheads to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game this Saturday
Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Saturday against the Trois-Rivières Lions, with puck drop from Idaho Central Arena set for 7:10 p.m. MST.
Fans are invited to bring a new stuffed toy to the game to then throw on the ice after the Steelheads score their first goal.
Stuffed toys will also be available for purchase on the Grove Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST on Saturday through the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club, with the club providing additional stuffed toy sales on the concourse inside the arena leading up to puck drop.
The Steelheads' annual Teddy Bear Toss for Tots has been a staple for nearly three decades, helping to supply toys for the local Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, which benefits kids across the Treasure Valley.
Over that time, the game has garnered over 100,000 toys and over $50,000 in cash donations, and this year the Steelheads' goal is to fulfill the entire wish list for the Treasure Valley U.S. Marine Corps this holiday season.
Last year, the Steelheads donated 10,543 toys to the USMC's Toys for Tots while also sending a record-setting $16,027 in cash donations to the program.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2025
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Change - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Announce Date Change - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game this Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Weekly: Atlanta Opens December with Three Game Slate vs Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hershey Bears Loan Defenseman Nicky Leivermann to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Add Forward Mac Jensen - Adirondack Thunder
- Mavericks Top Iowa 4-2 in First Non-Division Matchup of the Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- XNow Named Preferred Verification Partner of the ECHL - ECHL
- Michael Suda Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers News & Notes - December 4, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Joe Dunlap and Ryan O'Rourke Return to the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, December 5th - Game 20/72 - Reading Royals
- Vyacheslav Buteyets Makes NHL Debut with Ducks - Tulsa Oilers
- Knight Monsters Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Steelheads Outlast Lions in 4-3 Shootout Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Stun First-Place Tahoe in Wire-To-Wire Victory - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game this Saturday
- Steelheads Outlast Lions in 4-3 Shootout Victory
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 7 - 12/3/25
- Steelheads Hang on for 2-1 Win Over Rush to Cap off Series
- Idaho Comes up Short in 6-2 Loss to Rapid City on Black Friday