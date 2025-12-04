Steelheads to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game this Saturday

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Saturday against the Trois-Rivières Lions, with puck drop from Idaho Central Arena set for 7:10 p.m. MST.

Fans are invited to bring a new stuffed toy to the game to then throw on the ice after the Steelheads score their first goal.

Stuffed toys will also be available for purchase on the Grove Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST on Saturday through the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club, with the club providing additional stuffed toy sales on the concourse inside the arena leading up to puck drop.

The Steelheads' annual Teddy Bear Toss for Tots has been a staple for nearly three decades, helping to supply toys for the local Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, which benefits kids across the Treasure Valley.

Over that time, the game has garnered over 100,000 toys and over $50,000 in cash donations, and this year the Steelheads' goal is to fulfill the entire wish list for the Treasure Valley U.S. Marine Corps this holiday season.

Last year, the Steelheads donated 10,543 toys to the USMC's Toys for Tots while also sending a record-setting $16,027 in cash donations to the program.

