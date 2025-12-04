Rush Stun First-Place Tahoe in Wire-To-Wire Victory

(STATELINE, Nev.) - Five different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Rapid City Rush and Arsenii Sergeev made 38 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Wednesday.

The Rush never trailed in the game, securing their third win in the last four contests in this wire-to-wire effort. In his first game since being named the ECHL's Player of the Month, Ryan Wagner opened the scoring with his team-leading 11th goal of the season late in the first period. Early in the second, Quinn Olson earned a breakaway while shorthanded and roofed his third of the year. Later, Briley Wood took advantage of a bouncing puck off the Tahoe goaltender to give Rapid City a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Tahoe's league-leading offense found their footing in the third, however. The Knight Monsters scored twice in the first eight minutes to trim the lead to 3-2. The Rush responded with a Cameron Buhl insurance goal with 1:48 remaining. Xavier Bernard ended the night with an empty net goal just seconds later.

Sergeev, along with a committed defensive effort, stifled Tahoe's attack throughout the night, though the puck was in the Rush end for much of the game. The rookie goaltender made 38 saves on 40 shots in one of his finest performances of the year.

Cameron Whitehead took the loss for Tahoe. The Rush became the first team to defeat him in regulation since October 19th.

Rapid City improves to 8-9-2 and has an opportunity to win their second straight series on Friday night.

Next game: Friday, December 5 at Tahoe. 8:00 p.m. MST puck drop from Tahoe Blue Event Center.

