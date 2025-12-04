XNow Named Preferred Verification Partner of the ECHL

Published on December 4, 2025







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that XNow has been named the Preferred Verification Partner of the League.

As part of the agreement, XNow will work directly with ECHL Member Teams to seamlessly and accurately verify fan bases and audiences to confirm eligibility for exclusive ticket offers and promotions. XNow helps drive higher incremental ticket sales, enhance the fan experience, and build stronger loyalty across the League. Segments include College Students, Teachers, Healthcare Workers, Seniors, Military & First Responders, College Alumni, Residents and more. There are no upfront charges for the teams to use the platform and set up requires virtually no IT to implement.

"XNow is thrilled to partner with the ECHL, a league whose record attendance and expanding markets reflect incredible momentum and fan passion," said Kim Penny, President of XNow. "Through this partnership, we're bringing our advanced verification and segmented pricing technology to help teams create deeper fan connections, deliver more personalized experiences, and unlock new revenue opportunities across key demographic segments."

"With some ECHL Teams already utilizing the XNow platform, we are excited to further our relationship with Xnow and allow ECHL Teams access to their streamlined verification technology," said ECHL Director of Marketing/Team Business Services Tara Schwinn.







