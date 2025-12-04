Knight Monsters Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Rapid City

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, opened the month of December with a 5-2 home loss against the Rapid City Rush.

In the first period, Ryan Wagner found the back of the net for the Rush late in the frame to put the visitors up 1-0 after the opening 20.

In the second, Quinn Olson broke free on a breakaway shorthanded to beat Cameron Whitehead and put the Rush up by 2. Rapid City would add on later in the middle frame with a goal from Briley Wood to go up by a trio of goals with 20 minutes left.

In the third, Tahoe started to mount a comeback. After Sloan Stanick scored to get Tahoe on the board, Casey Bailey buried a chance in the crease on the power play to cut the lead to just 1. In the final two minutes, Rapid City buried the Knight Monsters as Cameron Buhl scored to go up 4-2, and Xavier Bernard scored his first goal of the season on an empty net to give the Rush a 5-2 victory.

Tahoe's streak of four consecutive wins comes to a close with the loss. The Knight Monsters face off against the Rush on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, to close out the series.

