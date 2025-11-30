Jordan Papirny Returns to Knight Monsters; Zane McIntyre Released

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny has returned to the Knight Monsters. In a corresponding move, goaltender Zane McIntyre has been released.

While up with Henderson, Papirny served as the backup goaltender in the Silver Knights' 7-4 loss to the Bakersfield Condors last night.

Papirny returns to the Knight Monsters, where he is currently tied for the team lead in wins with five in seven appearances this season.

In five starts with the Knight Monsters this season, McIntyre posted a 2-3-0 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native joined Tahoe in the midst of their 11-game road trip.

The Knight Monsters return home on Sunday, November 30, to take on the Tulsa Oilers at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 3 pm.







