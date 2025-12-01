Cyclones Defeat Nailers 2-1, Record Fifth Overtime Victory of the Season

WHEELING, W.V. - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, in an overtime showdown on Sunday night at WesBanco Arena. Elijah Vilio highlights the win, recording his second overtime game-winning goal of the season on the final play.

Cincinnati would set the table, scoring the first goal of the game. Ryan Kirwan scored his league-leading seventh power play goal to make it 1-0, Cincinnati, at the 7:08 mark of the first period.

Ben King logged the primary assist on the opening tally, giving him points in five of his last six games. Jake Johnson recorded his team-leading 15th assist of the season, giving him the third most assists in the ECHL.

Wheeling would net one of their own as well, with Matthew Quercia netting his sixth of the season to tie the game at 1-1. The two teams would be level after the first period.

Both netminders would stand tall in the second and third period. Despite chances for both teams, neither team would break through. Cincinnati's Ken Appleby would make 28 saves after two periods, while Jake Smith made 30 saves for Wheeling.

The Cyclones would go to overtime for the third time in four games. While in the extra period, Cincinnati defenseman Elijah Vilio scored just 41 seconds into overtime to give the Cyclones their first victory over Wheeling since March 30, 2024. Ben King assisted on the game-winning play, giving him multi-point performances in back-to-back games.

With the victory, Cincinnati advanced to 5-1 in overtime this season. The Cyclones have the most overtime wins in the ECHL, two more than any other team in the league. Cincinnati is now 4-0-0-0 when tied after two periods, and 7-2-1-0 in one goal games.

The Cyclones will head back on the road for a pair of road games against the Indy Fuel next weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 5 at Fisher's Event Center. The game will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

