'Clones Outlast K-Wings, Win 3-2 in Overtime
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2, in an overtime thriller on Friday night at Wings Event Center. Jake Johnson scored the overtime-winning goal to give the Cyclones their fourth OT win of the season.
The lone goal of the first period belonged to Remy Parker. Ryan Kirwan kickstarted a 2-on-0 with a pass to Parker, where a give and go with Ben King led to Cincinnati's first of the game. Parker netted his second goal of the season to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.
Despite chances for both teams, neither team would find the back of the net in the second period. Ken Appleby stood tall, leading the Cyclones with 29 saves through two periods to leave it 1-0 heading into the third period.
Hunter Strand would score in the third for Kalamazoo on a power play goal. The Cyclones would strike again just over five minutes later. A backdoor feed from Zack Trott connected with Andrew Noel, and the one-timer got past Jonathan Lemieux to make it 2-1.
With his assist, Trott extends his point streak to five games for the first time in his professional career. John Jaworski got the secondary assist, giving him assists in back-to-back games.
Kalamazoo would tie it one more time, forcing overtime in Western Michigan. The K-Wings would turn it over in the offensive zone, which led to Gunnarwolfe Fontaine finding Jake Johnson for a breakaway chance. The defenseman made no mistake, scoring his first of the season to give Cincinnati their fourth OT win of the season.
The Cyclones advanced to 4-1 in overtime this season. Their four wins are the most in the ECHL this season. Cincinnati also advanced to 6-1-0-0 when leading after two periods of play and moved up to 6-2-1-0 in one goal games.
The Cyclones head to Wheeling for a back-to-back series on the road against the Nailers. Tomorrow's meeting is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at the WesBanco Arena. The game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 28, 2025
- Saigeon Scores, Royals Drop Opener in Trois-Rivières, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Outshine Icemen with Late Goal to Win, 5-4 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Heartlanders Triumph in Overtime, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Blanked on Black Friday vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Win Track Meet, 6-3, Over Savannah - Florida Everblades
- South Carolina Mounts Two-Goal Comeback, Beat Greensboro in Overtime, 5-4 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Defeated in Black Friday Contest against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Savannah Drops Weekend Opener - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings' Relentless Effort Stymied, Fall to Cyclones in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Outlast K-Wings, Win 3-2 in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Komets Collect Two Points in Fishers - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Scale Walleye, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- McCallum, Hudson Lead Mariners to Comeback Win - Maine Mariners
- Hawkins Records a Point in 8th Straight Game as Toledo Falls 5-2 to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Grabs Overtime Point in 2-1 Loss to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Win OT Thriller over Railers, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Texas Stars, Ben Kraws Reassigned to Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - November 28 - ECHL
- Nikita Susuyev Reassigned to Florida - Florida Everblades
- Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Ahead of Wizard Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - November 28, 2025 Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Admirals Receive Kevin Conley on Loan from Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Return Home to Face Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Americans Looking for a Series Win in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- 'Clones Outlast K-Wings, Win 3-2 in Overtime
- Cincinnati Earns Point in Overtime Loss against Toledo
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest to Heartlanders
- 'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game
- Grainger Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-4 in Front of 12,687 Fans