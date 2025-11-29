'Clones Outlast K-Wings, Win 3-2 in Overtime

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2, in an overtime thriller on Friday night at Wings Event Center. Jake Johnson scored the overtime-winning goal to give the Cyclones their fourth OT win of the season.

The lone goal of the first period belonged to Remy Parker. Ryan Kirwan kickstarted a 2-on-0 with a pass to Parker, where a give and go with Ben King led to Cincinnati's first of the game. Parker netted his second goal of the season to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.

Despite chances for both teams, neither team would find the back of the net in the second period. Ken Appleby stood tall, leading the Cyclones with 29 saves through two periods to leave it 1-0 heading into the third period.

Hunter Strand would score in the third for Kalamazoo on a power play goal. The Cyclones would strike again just over five minutes later. A backdoor feed from Zack Trott connected with Andrew Noel, and the one-timer got past Jonathan Lemieux to make it 2-1.

With his assist, Trott extends his point streak to five games for the first time in his professional career. John Jaworski got the secondary assist, giving him assists in back-to-back games.

Kalamazoo would tie it one more time, forcing overtime in Western Michigan. The K-Wings would turn it over in the offensive zone, which led to Gunnarwolfe Fontaine finding Jake Johnson for a breakaway chance. The defenseman made no mistake, scoring his first of the season to give Cincinnati their fourth OT win of the season.

The Cyclones advanced to 4-1 in overtime this season. Their four wins are the most in the ECHL this season. Cincinnati also advanced to 6-1-0-0 when leading after two periods of play and moved up to 6-2-1-0 in one goal games.

The Cyclones head to Wheeling for a back-to-back series on the road against the Nailers. Tomorrow's meeting is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at the WesBanco Arena. The game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

