Admirals Defeated in Black Friday Contest against Maine
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals returned to action at Norfolk Scope for a post-Thanksgiving matchup against the Maine Mariners, but a third-period rally by Maine spoiled the homecoming as the Admirals fell 3-2. Norfolk carried a 2-1 lead into the final frame, but surrendered two goals in the third as the Mariners completed the comeback.
Goaltender Alex Worthington made his seventh appearance of the season and turned aside 22 of 25 shots in the loss.
The Admirals opened the scoring in the first period as Jaydon Dureau netted his fifth goal of the season on a deflection from the top of the crease. A shot from the blue line by Josh McDougall set up Dureau's redirection to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead. It proved to be the only goal of the opening frame as the Admirals controlled play and outshot the Mariners 12-4 through the first 20 minutes.
Maine evened the score just two minutes into the second period when Sebastian Vidmar beat Alex Worthington with a shot to make it 1-1. The tie didn't last long, however. Just 22 seconds later, Kevin Conley restored Norfolk's lead with a blast past the glove of Mariners goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal was Conley's third of the season and his first since returning to Norfolk on loan from the Manitoba Moose. The Mariners pushed back late in the period, but the Admirals held onto their 2-1 lead heading into the third.
Momentum swung early in the final frame as Maine struck twice in under a minute. Lynden McCallum tied the game at two just two and a half minutes into the period. Forty-five seconds later, Jacob Hudson gave the Mariners a 3-2 lead when his close-range chance slipped through Worthington's five-hole. Maine played a physical, composed third period and protected the advantage the rest of the way, handing the Admirals a 3-2 loss.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. MNE - J. Hudson (1 goal, +1)
2. MNE - L. Cavallin (33 saves off 35 shots faced)
3. NOR - J. Dureau (1 goal)
Next Up
The Admirals are back inside Norfolk Scope tomorrow night for Faith and Family Night, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.
