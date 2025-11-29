Hawkins Records a Point in 8th Straight Game as Toledo Falls 5-2 to Wheeling

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game at the Huntington Center by a score of 5-2 to the Wheeling Nailers. Tanner Dickinson scored his 6th goal of the season, Jordan Ernst scored a goal in his fourth consecutive home game, Brandon Hawkins recorded his 12th point in 8 games, and Riley McCourt recorded his 4th assist in the past three games.

How it Happened:

Wheeling struck first on the scoreboard, as Craig Armstrong scored their first goal at the 7:19 mark of the first period. They followed up with a second goal less than a minute later, as Scooter Brickey put one past Liam Soulière to give the Nailers a 2-0 lead. Within 45 seconds, Cole Tymkin added a third Wheeling goal, ending Soulière's night. Nolan Lalonde would replace him at the 8:58 mark of the first.

The Nailers were caught with too many men on the ice, which put Toledo on the game's first power play at the 16:00 mark of the first but could not convert. Wheeling took another penalty, this time a delay of game for a puck over the glass, with 8.7 seconds to go in the first. Wheeling ended the first period with a 10-9 shot advantage and a 3-0 score, leaving the Walleye with a challenge to overcome.

Toledo took a tripping penalty to offset their power play 48 seconds into the second period, leading to 1:04 of 4-on-4 hockey and 56 seconds of a Wheeling power play. Neither team was able to score on their respective power plays.

The Walleye got another chance at the power play as Wheeling was called for a holding minor at the 9:48 mark of the second period. Tanner Dickinson buried a shot past Jake Smith three seconds after the power play expired to put Toledo on the board, his 6th goal of the season at the 11:51 mark of the second. Riley McCourt got an assist on the goal, and Brandon Hawkins extended his point streak to eight games (the longest active such streak in the league) and tied the league lead in points (21) with an assist on the goal.

Wheeling fired back though, as Cole Tymkin scored his second goal of the game at the 16:15 mark of the second period to make it a 4-1 game. Toledo took a high-sticking penalty soon after at the 17:30 mark of the second, putting Wheeling on their second power play chance. Scooter Brickey scored his second goal of the night on that power play, the first power play goal allowed by Toledo at the Huntington Center this season. Brickey's goal put Wheeling up 5-1 with 1:42 to go in the second period.

Toledo outshot Wheeling 12-4 in the second period, taking the overall lead in the game, 21 shots to 14. Wheeling scored on two of their four shots in the frame as they led 5-1 after the second period.

Jordan Ernst kicked off the third period with his 6th goal of the season, making tonight his fourth consecutive home game with a goal. Nick Andrews got the lone assist on the goal at the 2:34 mark of the third period, bringing the Fish within three of Wheeling.

Toledo got a chance at the power play, down three with 56 seconds to go in the game as Wheeling took a cross-check penalty. The Walleye couldn't capitalize on the short power play, and the score of 5-2 held to be the final. Toledo had the shot advantage over Wheeling, 32 shots to 18. Toledo's power play went 0-for-4 on the night, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Cole Tymkin, WHL (2 G)

2 - D Scooter Brickey, WHL (2 G)

3 - D Eric Parker, WHL (2 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye head off to Fishers for a Saturday night matchup against the Indy Fuel, the first of two games the Walleye play in Indiana in two nights. The Walleye have defeated the Fuel twice this season, the first time in the season opener on October 18th on the road (4-1), and again in the home opener on November 1st (6-2). Out of Toledo's league-leading 8 short-handed goals this season, five of them have come against the Fuel. Puck drop for Saturday's game at Fishers Event Center is set for 7:00 PM.







